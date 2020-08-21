Advanced Filtering: IN, OR, and NOT

Welcome, in this video, we're going to build off the last one and we're going to go over some more advanced filtering techniques. If you've already tried out some of the operators in the last lesson, you'll understand that they're very powerful and you can do a lot with them. We're just going to expand on those in a little bit by going over the IN, OR and NOT operators. After this lesson, you'll be able to use the IN and OR operators in detail to filter out your data and get the results you want. Differentiate between the use of the IN and BETWEEN operators. Discuss the importance of the order of operation when using these operators. And explain how and when to use the NOT operator. Okay, first let's discuss IN. To use the IN operator, what we are going to do is specify a range of conditions. This is similar to BETWEEN, where you could say it's between two variables. You can also do a very specific number of conditions and have additional conditions. To do this, you're going to enclose your values in parentheses, and you're going to have a comma delimited list of values. In this example, what we're going to do is look for suppliers, but we want an individual list of this. We only want suppliers 9, 10, and 11. Another example would be to have suppliers maybe 1, 5, and 10. This is something where BETWEEN wouldn't have been helpful, because we aren't looking for a range of values. We're looking for specific values. In this example, we'll go with our SELECT statement, where we're getting it from, and we'll add where SupplierID is IN. And we'll indicate the values 9, 10, and 11 in this example. You can also add string values. But just remember, those have to be added in with single quotes to indicate that they are string values. As you can see by the results returned, what we have is a product ID, the unit price for those products. But we've limited our results to the suppliers that are 9,10 and 11. Another operator is the OR operator. An important thing to know about this is that a database management system will not evaluate the second condition if the first condition is met. So you're not going to want to use this for something when you want to check for both of the values. Remember that you would want to use AND in that instance. For this example, you're using ProductName. I want to make sure that I am very specific that I want Tofu over Konbu. Because once it finds Tofu, it's not going to give me the other product names. This is really helpful if this is indeed what you want. But if not, just be really specific about the order that you're placing the items in in your query. You may be thinking though that IN and OR can accomplish the same thing, and they can, depending on how things are written. I couldn't have written this instead having said, where product name equals Tofu or Konbu. Or if I wanted, both of them to choose where product name IN and then in parenthesis, lifts the two values. But there are some benefits to using one versus the other. If you're using IN, IN gives you a lot more options in how many things you can list. With IN, you can list multiple things. I could have listed ten different product names and brought it all back. OR, it's just going to give me two. And IN actually executes faster than OR, so that's another benefit to using IN. With IN, you don't have to think about the order in which you're placing your different conditions. And another benefit, and probably the main benefit of using IN, is that we can use another select statement for subqueries. Which is something we'll go over in a later lesson, but just keep this in the back of your mind for now. Another thing you can use with OR, though, is AND. I want to go through this in a little bit more detail, because you may get some different results if you're not careful. In this example, what I'm looking for is products where I have a specific group of suppliers. But I also have a specific unit price I want it to be above as well. I could write it as I did in the first example. I have my SELECT statement, and I have where it's from. And I have where SupplierID equals 9 or equals 11, and I also add the unit price is greater than 15. What you'll notice though is I'm getting some unit prices that are not greater than 15. And so one of the things to understand about why this is happening is because SQL is processing the OR before the AND. And so one of the ways to limit this is to use parentheses. In the next example, you can see I have the same exact statement and query. Except I placed parentheses around SupplierID, and then have AND UnitPrice. Now you can see I'm actually getting all the values I'm wanting. All my UnitPrices are greater than 15, and my SupplierID are just those of 9 and 11. An important thing to understand here is just the order of operations when using AND and the OR operators. You don't have to use a parenthesis, but it's always really good just to get in the habit of doing it. This way you're not relying on the default order of operations, but you really can never be too sure. So, I would recommend to just get in the habit of using the parenthesis when using OR and AND together. The last thing we're going to go over for filtering is the NOT operator. This is just a way to exclude different options. Again, this is a great way when you want pretty much everything, but there's maybe just a few variables you don't want. So in this example, I'm looking for different employees, but I don't want any one of the employees who are from London or Seattle. So, to do this, I'll just put, where NOT City equals London, and then NOT City equals Seattle. Again, using single quotes to denote the strings London and Seattle. And as you can see in our results, it returned everything except for those two cities that I had specified not to include. So in this video, we've gone over using the IN, OR, AND, the NOT operators. Remember, with IN and OR, you can accomplish some of the same things. But there are some benefits to using IN versus OR in certain cases. Again, if you're using OR and AND together, really be careful of your order of operations, and use parentheses. And use of the NOT is pretty straightforward. So just keep that in your toolbox as you're thinking through your query designs.