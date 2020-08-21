Module Introduction

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of California, Davis
SQL for Data Science
University of California, Davis

4.6 (12,841 ratings)

 | 

410K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Data Science, Data Analysis, Sqlite, SQL

Reviews

4.6 (12,841 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    73.61%
  • 4 stars
    20.38%
  • 3 stars
    3.46%
  • 2 stars
    1.27%
  • 1 star
    1.26%

AL

Aug 21, 2020

A comprehensive course that covers major aspects of query building and retrieval in a management system. The topics were delivered well and the materials/assignments were relevant for skill-building.

AT

Nov 17, 2020

Well it was a short course, the assignments are a little bit repetitive (mostly in the last). The course reviews every 'practical' aspects of SQL, how to assemble the bricks while writing queries,...

From the lesson

Subqueries and Joins in SQL

Module Introduction1:04
Using Subqueries6:55
Subquery Best Practices and Considerations5:44
Joining Tables: An Introduction5:17
Cartesian (Cross) Joins4:07
Inner Joins8:10
Aliases and Self Joins6:00
Advanced Joins: Left, Right, and Full Outer Joins7:35
Unions5:26
Summary5:38

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Sadie St. Lawrence

    Founder and CEO Women in Data (WID)

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder