Using Wildcards in SQL

Have you ever come across data where you knew either the beginning or end of something, but didn't know the rest of it? Or maybe you know that something is like something else, but slightly different. Well, in continuing our discussion with filtering in this module, we are going to take the next step and discuss the use of the wildcards and the LIKE operator. After this video lesson, you should be able to explain the concept of wildcards, including their advantages and disadvantages, when they are used, and when they are useful. Describe how to use the LIKE operator with wildcards. And write out the appropriate syntax when using wildcards. All right, so the use of wildcards is a really powerful technique, especially when it comes to string values or text data. As data scientists, we often analyze these values or maybe just pull a portion of the information from a column or field. Wildcards get used frequently when doing different types of analysis and retrieving your data. A wildcard is a special character used to match parts of a value. What you're doing is searching for a pattern made up of literal text. The beginning of a phrase, ending of a phrase, and you're able to pull data for that based on your search conditions. One of the things you'll use though with this is the LIKE operator. LIKE is actually technically a predicate, not an operator. But oftentimes, it just gets referred to as an operator. So that's what we'll refer to as here. A thing to know with a LIKE is that it can be used for string variables and non-text data types. So these wildcards cannot be used for numerical data. Again though, this is really helpful for data scientists as you're working with strings and you're working with text data. Because at some point, you'll probably want to do some text analysis and you'll want to pare down the columns or the data you're retrieving in an easy way. Wildcards allow you to do just this. To use the wildcard, what you'll do is add a percent sign before, after, or in the middle of what you're searching for. So, I love pizza, I'm always looking for good pizza. So maybe in my data set, I want to find things with the word pizza in it. There's a lot of ways I can search for this. If I add the wildcard before the word pizza, I'm going to find anything or any phrase that ends with the word pizza. If I add the wildcard after the word pizza, it's going to grab anything after the word pizza. So I'm just pizza crazy and want pizza in the middle of everything, then I'll add the wildcards on both sides of the word. Wildcards become helpful because a lot of times you'll see data that has just the whole string of information in it. In the Northwind database, some of the product descriptions will tell you how many ounces a unit holds, and then it goes on to tell you how many packages are in the box. But maybe you just want to know the word package or box from the list of the string variables. This is a really great way to start to parse out that information that may be hard to retrieve. It can also help in decluttering things or just doing a general overall search. Another way you can use a wildcard is in the middle of two letters. I may search for something that starts with S and ends with E. And this then in turn would grab my name, Sadie, because my name starts with S and ends with E. It's not common, but may be helpful if you're looking for say, different emails. In this example, I'm looking for maybe somebody whose emails are Tom or I'm just interested in all the emails that start with T. I'm going to put t, then I'm going to put my wildcard. And maybe I'm particularly interested in those emails that are @gmail.com. In these records, I'm specifically searching for all gmail addresses. And so this is one example where you would use a wildcard right in the middle, where it starts with a phrase and ends with a phrase. It's important to note that the wildcards will not match null values. Again, remember nulls are really no value in the column. You wouldn't be able to use a wildcard in those cases. Some of the ways you use wildcards. And I won't go into too much detail here, because it really depends on your relational database management system. But you can use wildcards with underscores. In this example, we're going to have WHERE size is LIKE, and then underscore pizza. This is going to produce an output, where it ends in the word pizza and then it brings everything before that. This isn't supported by DB2, which is a pretty popular system. But I think it's important to know because most other systems support it. You can do it in another example where you just have your wildcard pizza and it's going to produce the same results. Another one is to use brackets to specify a character in a specific location within a string. I won't go into a lot of detail about this, because in this class, we're using SQLite, and brackets used in this manner are not supported by SQLite. But just be aware that there are different ways to use wildcards in different database management systems. Again, it's really important to rely on your relational database management system and what wildcards it uses. But again, the concept behind wildcards are all the same, in all systems. Now, there are some downsides to using wildcards. One, queries using wildcards take a little bit longer to run. If you can use another operator such as equals, greater than, or less than to achieve your same results, you'll get a lot better performance out of your system. However, wildcards are really helpful because they can help you find a wider range of things, such as with a phrase that ends in something or starts with something. Sometimes, they're the only option you have. But if it is possible, use another operator. And finally, be careful on where you're putting your wildcards. Just remember that I always recommend when you're starting a new query to start slow, build upon it, and do some simple testing before you add it into your larger query.