Introduction to Databases

video-placeholder
Loading...
IBM
SQL: A Practical Introduction for Querying Databases
IBM

4.6 (30 ratings)

 | 

4K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Create, Read, Update And Delete, Data Analysis, MySQL, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), SQL

Reviews

4.6 (30 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    76.66%
  • 4 stars
    13.33%
  • 3 stars
    10%

From the lesson

Getting Started with SQL

In this module, you will be introduced to databases. You will create a database instance on the cloud. You will learn some of the basic SQL statements. You will also write and practice basic SQL hands-on on a live database.

Course Introduction2:52
Introduction to Databases4:28
SELECT Statement3:40
COUNT, DISTINCT, LIMIT2:30
INSERT Statement2:41
UPDATE and DELETE Statements3:16

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Rav Ahuja

    Global Program Director

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder