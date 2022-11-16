Types of SQL statements (DDL vs. DML)

IBM
SQL: A Practical Introduction for Querying Databases
IBM

 | 

4K Students Enrolled

Create, Read, Update And Delete, Data Analysis, MySQL, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), SQL

PV

Dec 20, 2022

Best SQL course with a practical assignments to sharpen your skills and knowledge.

MD

Apr 14, 2023

Excellent beginner course! Thank you. I look forward to continuing my learning

Introduction to Relational Databases and Tables

Relational Database Concepts5:34
Types of SQL statements (DDL vs. DML)2:24
CREATE TABLE Statement4:00
ALTER, DROP, and Truncate tables4:16

    Rav Ahuja

    Global Program Director

