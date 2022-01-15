[EXTRA] Industry Insights: Starting Your Career in Data Science

Yeah, I think for new people that come into the field, you'll quickly realize that there are massive amounts of tools that you can use, whether that's choices in database technologies, language to process that those database systems with different machine learning algorithms. And so, that can be very overwhelming, just to sort of examine all of the possibilities of what you could use from a language perspective, tools perspective, et cetera. My advice would be, start small, gain expertise in a particular tool or in that area, and then expand. I think that there's a reason why so many different languages have been built over the years in so many different database technologies. They all solved very different problems. And as you become more and more of an expert in understanding these tools, when you go to solve a problem, you can pull out the right tools from the tool box and piece them together to get the best solution. And so, that breadth of understanding, again, it can be very overwhelming at times, but I wouldn't let that scare you. I would actually encourage you to try to explore as many of those things as you can. Data for me, and data science is a way to sort of understand our world, and it can be applied to so many different things. And so, if you have a passion as an educator, or a passion as someone who's interested in sports, or cooking, or in my case, medicine. There is work to do in data science in all those fields and many more. What's very important in choosing a career is to have some passion behind it. If you have a passion for women's basketball, and you have a passion for data science in that field, you will be a hero, right, because you're going to be able to come in. And whether that's doing the meta-tagging, or looking at statistical information of other sports teams in the past, you can bring that analysis to bear and help that sports team perform better or train better, be better prepared for that next game in ways that other people can't, right? I think part of what's hard for us to sort of understand as humans is there is some very serious limits to what our brain can do. It can be so easily fooled, right, like we believe we can win the lottery. We believe we're going to die in an airplane when the most likely thing to do, of course, is to die in an automobile accident. No one gets scared jumping into their car. And so, that capability to go beyond what humans can think about on their own, to process data, and bring new insights to whether, it's a basketball game or any other discipline is a very powerful thing, and that can be applied to nearly any endeavor that humans engage in.