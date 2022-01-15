Interpretation of a Confidence Interval

Stanford University
Introduction to Statistics
Stanford University

Jan 15, 2022

It was quite the experience, brilliant teaching with wonderful presentation of lessons. The professor was really great. The assignments were also astonishing.

Mar 16, 2022

All the basics you are going to need in one place. Lacks details however, and assumes you will fill in the blanks with your own reasearch and study.

From the lesson

Confidence Intervals

In this module, you will learn how to construct and interpret confidence intervals in standard situations.

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Guenther Walther

    Professor of Statistics

