Google
Start the UX Design Process: Empathize, Define, and Ideate
Google

4.8 (6,472 ratings)

170K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

User Experience (UX), UX Research, Wireframe, Prototype, User Experience Design (UXD)

ND

Aug 5, 2021

My instructor was engaging and communicated very well. The transcription was super handy and I loved that the reading after the lecture re-emphasized the content of the lecture. Excellent. Thank you.

HH

May 24, 2022

Excellent course and the instructor is amazing! Definitly recommanded for people who want to learn more about design research, ux process and get a more professionnal perception in user experience.

From the lesson

Ideating design solutions

Use How Might We to ideate3:48
Use Crazy Eights to ideate 7:24
Consider user journeys during ideation 4:07

Taught By

    Google Career Certificates

