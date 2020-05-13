So far in this course, you've learned about sustainable finance from different perspectives. This video, is entirely about the financial risk perspective. Specifically, how climate change and climate change mitigation could affect the value of financial sector assets such as equity, bonds and loans. For example, what if we decide to stop using coal-fired power plants tomorrow or in five years, and what would this imply for the financiers such as banks and pension funds? What if it is not only coal-fired power plants, but a much broader set of carbon-intensive firms. These are questions that are increasingly on the minds of central banks and financial supervisors. It is also important for investors and lenders, how to understand the risk that has not materialized before and hence, you do not have the historical data to analyze. How can you estimate the magnitude of the economic and financial losses in an unprecedented scenario, such as the introduction of a sizable and brought carbon tax. How large can these losses be in unlikely but severe scenarios? It is these types of questions that climate stress testing looks at. To perform a stress test, one needs to go through several steps or building blocks to arrive at an answer. These steps are first, to define the scenario or scenarios that you are interested in. Typically in stress testing, these scenarios are unlikely but have serious consequences. For climate stress testing specifically, scenarios may include natural disasters, changing weather patterns, but also to set an implementation of strict new climate policies. The second step, is to set up the model that translates the scenario parameters into outcomes for specific types of financial products such as corporate loans, a mortgage or government bonds. Stress test models can be simple, but are often complex in the way that they take into account the nonlinear relationship between economic losses and financial losses. Finally, the third step is to apply the outcomes of the model to the exposures of the entity that you're interested in. For example, this entity can be the balance sheet of a financial institution, this is just a bank or an insurance undertaking. It can however also be an individual asset or an asset portfolio. There is not one single way to perform a climate stress test. Some stress tests start with scenarios based on macroeconomic variables, such as economic growth and unemployment and then translate these into outcome variables such as credit losses on loans. Others start by looking at potential shocks at an industry level and then allocate losses to holders of equity and debts using skylights balance sheets. The most valid approach depends to a large extent under scenario one wants to investigate, the availability and the characteristics of the exposure data and the availability of models to translate scenarios into financial outcomes. The research that investigates climate risk using stress tests, shows us that there are scenarios under which the financial sector would incur substantial financial losses. To date, scenarios that have received the most attention involve some climate policy shock, such as the rapid introduction of a carbon tax. However, also prolonged uncertainty about climate policies can be detrimental to the value of financial assets. Current stress tests shed light on which transition scenarios are the least harmful to the economy and to the financial sector. Typically, these are the scenarios that provide early on clarity to economic actors such as investors. These are scenarios that are faced in another properly introduced, so the economy has time to adjust and scenarios that are global so the level playing field is maintained. All in all, what I want you to remember, is that there are new innovative tools to look at climate related financial risks and one such tool is climate stress testing, which involves three building blocks. These are first, one or more scenarios. Second, a vulnerability model. Third, the exposure of the tendency of interest. Thank you for listening.