Complicated investment chains

The investment chain is often long and complicated. For example, suppose you are an employee investing for your pension, typically, your pension premium is collected by pension fund, and ultimately invested in equities and bonds. Generally speaking, the investment decisions are not controlled directly by the employee, but rather by agents who work on the employee's behalf. Often, the pension fund is advised by investment consultants, and it typically assigns a Fiduciary manager. The Fiduciary manager select specialized Asset managers, and it's the Asset manager ultimately who then invest in a portfolio of equities and bonds. That is quite a long investment chain indeed, and in itself, a long investment chain is not a problem. However, it can lead to a number of negative consequences. The first negative consequence is related to principal-agent issues. Typically, when someone acts as an agent on behalf of someone else, the so-called principal-agent problem can play a role. In short, this means that the agent's interests and incentives may be very different to that of the principal's best interest. In our example, for instance, the asset manager would find a higher management fee appealing. But this would mean a lower pension for the employee. The longer the investment chain, the harder it is to control and avoid such agency issues. A second consequence is that the preferences of the employee may not be known. This makes it harder, if not impossible, to act on his or her benefit. Furthermore, the more links there are in a chain, the more costly it typically becomes. Each part of the chain will want to receive their own compensation. It should be noted that there could be further potential negative consequences in combination with other factors, such as the role of benchmarks, bench-marking, overly focusing on driving down costs. The overall result is that short-termism is encouraged, while the incentives for long-term stewardship and real value creation are sub-optimal. This may sound concerning, but fortunately, there are a number of controlling measures that can be taken, and here are three examples with regards to the principal-agent problems. One option is for pension funds to stipulate contract terms to better align the incentives of the agent with their own incentives. An example of such terms can be found in ICGN's model mandate. In addition, there are various initiatives in the market that experiments with other long-term measures such as long-term incentives. A second example is that a pension fund can expand its communication with its beneficiaries, not only regarding financial outcomes, but also concerning how the pension fund has implemented longer-term incentives and incentives for stewardship, for example. Longer-term investing and stewardship go well together, but not necessarily are the same. A pension fund can also ask it beneficiaries about their preferences, and some of the leading pension funds are already conducting such surveys. Last but not least, pension funds can strive to keep the long investment chain as short as is practically possible, and this will help to avoid the problems associated with many links and lower the overall monitoring costs. Another related topic which complicates stewardship and long-term investing throughout the investment chain is fragmented ownership. Typically, even the very large institutional investors only hold a small percentage of a company shares, and this means that ownership is fragmented over many shareholders. Each shareholder only holds a small percentage of the company's outstanding shares. As an example, suppose that there are 10 shareholders and each hold 10 shares in a company, and say that the shareholders could spend two euros extra for monitoring and control of their shares, which would then give an overall extra benefit of €10 for the collective of shareholders. On an aggregated level, that seems a good deal. Two euros in costs for €10 in additional benefits. However, on the level of individual shareholders, this is not straightforward. Spending two euro for a proportionate benefit of one euro is not a good deal. The one euro is 10 percent of the €10. In this example, the monitoring costs are higher than the proportion benefits, but lower than the collective benefits. The problem is that the collective benefits are spread proportionately over all shareholders, but that the monitoring costs are not. A shareholder who benefits from the stewardship of other shareholders is called a free rider. There's not always an easy and straightforward solution here. For shareholders, it's helpful to collaborate with fellow shareholders in collective efforts to monitor and control companies. There are several successful industry associations for institutional investors, such as the principles for responsible investing, and the International Corporate Governance Network. In conclusion, the investment chain can be long and investments in public companies are typically very fragmented. These two factors can lead to negative systemic consequences in terms of stewardship and long-term investing. Possible solutions include, adding controls for agency issues in the contracts for institutional mandates, increasing communications throughout the investment chain, taking larger stakes, shortening the investment chain, and last but not least, undertaking collective stewardship initiatives. Thank you for watching this MOOC.