Coping with climate change: mitigation and adaptation

Natural disasters due to climate change are increasing at an exponential rate, and have had first consequences. There are two main strategies to cope with climate change. The first is mitigating measures to reduce carbon emissions, and thus to prevent natural disasters happening. The second is adaptation measures to reduce the detrimental impact. Let's start with mitigation measures. It is becoming clear that the global warming of 1.1 degree Celsius, since the Industrial Revolution is already causing major problems: severe droughts, heatwaves, wildfires, more intense typhoons, and floodings. The current change in the weather patterns bring home the message what could happen at 2, 3, or 4 degree Celsius global warming. The sobering message is an impetus for some to double their efforts in reducing carbon emissions. In Europe, for example, policymakers are aiming for a 50 percent reduction of emissions by 2030, but these efforts are not yet happening in the Americas and Asia. The coal-powered electricity generators are still widespread. Now to adaptation measures, how can we adapt to climate change? Insurance is a useful financial risk transfer tool, however its use is limited. As natural disasters become more common, the insurance premium will increase to cover the increased intensity. So insurance can help to spread the financial impact of disasters over a larger group. This is the diversification effect, dealing with the variance of disasters, it cannot help against more intense natural disasters, which is the mean of disasters. An increase in the mean is 101 translated in a higher insurance premium, we need a prudent combination of financial risk transfer tools, a relevant disaster risk for reduction measures, such as: an early warning system, risk education and communication, and defensive infrastructure. These disaster risk reduction measures can minimize disruptions and losses to societies when catastrophic hazards occur. Insurance constraint an incentives for other risk-mitigation behaviors. But insurance covers only about 10 percent of disaster losses in developing countries and about 40 percent in developed countries. Different types of disaster insurance products are found globally. Some examples are flood insurance in the United States and the United Kingdom, micro-insurance for crop losses in Bangladesh, in India, earthquake insurance in New Zealand and Tokyo. Tropical cyclones often insurance for the Caribbean and Pacific Island Countries, and droughts often insurance in sub-Saharan Africa, and agriculture insurance in Europe. Also a word of caution, insurance only transfers the financial component of risk, it most certainly does not save lives directly it may only indirectly improve people's well-being of the catastrophic events. It should therefore only follow important risk-reduction measures in mitigation strategies that should be prioritized. Climate mitigation, so reducing carbon emissions can stabilize the rate of sea level rise, which makes adaptation more feasible. However, even if global temperature is stabilized, sea level will continue to rise for many centuries as the deep ocean slowly warms and the lots ice sheets reach a new equilibrium, this has been termed ''The commitment to sea level rise''. See also the mitigation scenario with the blue line in panels A and B of the figure, even if global warming range flat in the top panel, the sea level will keep on rising in the bottom panel with more than 40 centimeters. This suggests that in coastal areas, mitigation and adaptation must be considered together as the committed sea level rise necessitates an adaptation response. This perspective changes the mitigation discretion towards avoiding the big changes in climate or for longer time spans than are typically considered. The red lines in the figure with almost no mitigation and high carbon emissions show the big changes. Global temperature will rise to 4 degree Celsius and 80 centimeter sea level rise. Remember from the earlier video, that the 80 centimeters sea level rise will increase floodings at Auckland to every week, and at Wellington to every tide. Thank you for listening.