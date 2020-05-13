Corporate bonds

Hi. We're here at MN in The Hague. MN is a large pension asset manager here in the Netherlands, managing over €150 billion in assets. We're here with Mariska Douwens, thank you for having us. You are an investment strategist here at MN, but previously, you managed bond portfolio. Could you tell us a bit about the difference between managing a bond portfolio and equity portfolio, especially in terms of what it means for sustainability and engagement. There are quite a few differences, and some of them make engagement harder from the corporate bond side, both for bondholder and for corporations. Most importantly, bondholders are not owners of the company, and do not share in the company's value creation unlike shareholders. It's all about downside risk for bondholders and preserve a capital instead of undertaking risky projects and get higher opportunities from outside. This results, naturally, in conflicts of interest between shareholders and bondholders, which are not often well understood by ESG specialists. Another important difference is that bonds and their holders are much more heterogeneous than equities, coming in different maturities and seniorities, and all of these have relatively small markets which make the trading much more expensive than in equities. In equities, you often have one share class and that's it. As a result of this heterogeneity, bondholders take much more of a buy and hold approach or a buy and maintain approach, instead reinvest the proceeds of bonds whose principle is repaid. Equities investors are much more active and opportunistic. Information is fed into prices much faster, thanks to centralized exchanges and high liquidity. The fact that bonds trade in an over-the-counter or OTC market, also makes it harder for companies to identify their bondholders after issuance. In the pre-issuance phase however, it's much easier to engage as you will have companies visiting over and telling the story to you. So overall, engagement is simply not yet as institutionalized in fixed income as it is in equities. What differences do you see between corporate bonds and sovereign bonds? Sovereigns and emerging market debts are very different than corporate bonds due to the political angle which can create more volatility. This does not only concern emerging markets. Just think of Trump's victory and the Brexit, never seems to end, and a vote for Catalunas bid for independence, which all reinvigorate fear for a Euro breakup. With countries, you need to look at IMF indicators, tax morale, governance, all kind of stuff. Next, dialogues with governments is also much more difficult, it's tough. Just imagine pension fund, CalPERS, reduced their engagement with the US government since Trump was elected. It's much easier to have a dialogue with corporates, you know who to call. So what is your own approach to ESG? Processes at MN is driven by materiality. Companies with low scores and ratings require further investigation and analysis, and may lead us to adjust our credit assessment. Frame is also very important. Don't get distracted by labels or what the ESG data providers pick and value in their assessments. They are also still in a learning phase and need to be educated and fed by the people in the field like us. It doesn't really matter if something is called to sustainability, we look at everything that may affect credit quality now or in the future. It's very fundamental. It's all about investment beliefs and your fiduciary duty to know and explain your investments. Ideally, you start from scratch, from zero and forget the benchmark, but that's hard. However, you can customize a benchmark to better reflect core beliefs regarding specific risks, and their return characteristics. For instance, our universe is much more concentrated for bonds than for equities with about some close to 500 issuers and close to 2,000 bonds to pick from. How do you get to most out of your engagements? First of all, bondholder engagement is still in its infancy and developing. It requires quite some resources, also from the corporations involved. Therefore, you have to prioritize and keep the focus on materiality. Also, the carrot works better than the stick. Corporations prefer the positive angle of seeing opportunities, and we tell them that more and regular disclosure is a way to stand out from the crowd, and improve visibility of their business model now and in the future. This reduces agency costs. To what extent do you think ESG is already priced in the market? Partly it's priced in. You can see the impact of ESG on the price of credit quality, which itself varies over time, and it's not solely driven by fundamentals. Technicals can also be a very important return driver, as we've seen with the central bank's asset purchases, and you see it most clearly in the tales. It's a very inefficient market with lagging price adjustments, not always reflecting real underlying trades. Furthermore, insurance have a preference for longer maturities to better align their due long duration liabilities. That also may mean that they have to pay a higher price for this specific segment in the market. How do you cooperate on ESG here at MN with your colleagues and teams? At MN, there's a joint work on a company's ESG issues. Primarily, between people from credits and our responsible investment and governance team. The latter is also in charge of our shareholder engagement activities and equities, teams are also typically in the lead on existing relations and topics. But it is and remains an informal and ad hoc process. If I see an issue as a bold analysts, I approach our RI&G team and feed them with detailed company information. I see little or limited external cooperation between other credit investors on bondholder engagement, not in the least because these investors cannot be easily identified as a bondholder. Although they recognize the relevance of ESG factors, investors are still looking for ways how to integrate it in their investment process. The challenge is, how to best educate analysts on the importance of ESG issues, and in return, how to encourage analysts to educate ESG team members and ESG data providers on practical matters. There is still a lot to learn from each other in order to take ESG to the next level. Is there anything you would like to see changed or any advice you would like to give to the corporates? Yes, there are few things I recommend for companies to do. First of all, why isn't management compensation tied to bomb metrics as well, like CDS spreads? That would give more alignment with other stakeholders than just say earnings per share or stock returns, which are very equity focused metrics. The second, corporates could also try to more proactively and effectively engage with bondholders, simply by having their investor relations team and treasury desk work together more closely, and inform each other of the context and feedback. This is really an opportunity for a win-win situation for investors and companies, and reducing agency and monitoring costs.