Corporate governance

So I've been involved in sustainability research for the past 25 years and I've cooperated with a lot of firms who want to actually have a positive impact and wants to work in a sustainable way. Initially, this was often caused by green PR ambitions. They want to have a good show, they want to make a good show for the customers. But what we see happening now is that, firms take it more and more seriously and actually change their purpose or their mission statements towards sustainability. There's a good reason for that. So of course, we all know the terrible stories of global warming, the ice is melting, and the world is being destroyed. That's all true, but that's another very tempting story for companies. There's another way we can actually explain why a change is needed. That is that there is a financial story behind it. So if we look at the market's value of the S&P 500 listed firms in the past 30 years, we see a tremendous change. So in the 1970s, 83 percent of firm value was depending on tangible assets, 70 percent of firm value was depending on intangible assets. When we look at the situation now, the world is upside down. So only 16 percent of market value of firms is depending on tangible assets. That means real value like buildings, like chairs, like machines. 84 percent of firm value is now depending on intangible assets. So what are those intangible assets? What can we think about? So that's depending on reputation, it's depending on trust that customers but also investors have in firm. It's depending on the possibility for firms to create long-term value. It's depending on being future proof. So how do companies actually take that into account? We have done some research into mission statements of firms and it's a quite interesting story that we see there. So over the years, the mission statements have been changing tremendously. So in that period 1970 until 1990, there was a strong focus on being the best, being the strongest, making a lot of money, and trying to please the shareholders. One nice example I often use is the mission statement of Honda and that was, "We will destroy Yamaha." That was the position that companies took in the world. In the periods after that, so between 1990 and 2000, we saw more focus on quality. Quality management became the new hype. So to companies of course still wanted to make a lot of money, but also wanted to produce high-quality products. In the situation after that, so the period 2000 and 2010, there was a more focus on customer value and trying to please the clients. What we saw happening is that for example banks, they said, "Client first, put our clients first." That is quite interesting because they still want to make money, they want to produce high-quality products, but not because of making the money but because to please the client and to actually fulfill the questions of the clients. In the last 10 years, while five to 10 years, we see another change happening. The mission statements of the firms, they move towards having a positive impact on society. So it's still about making money with high quality products, putting the client first, but also having a positive impact on society. I would like to express two examples. One of them is from Philips and their mission statement is that the goal, their goal is to improve the lives of three billion people every year by 2025. That's a very strong mission and it's very strong ambition. Another example is the mission statement of the Rabobank, which is one of the large Dutch banks. They say, "We are committed to make a sustainable contribution to achieve wealth and prosperity in the Netherlands, but also resolving the food issue worldwide." It seems that the companies are actually trying to release the worldwide problems and they are going to solve the worldwide problems. But are those missions fulfilled? If an investor puts their money in those kind of firms because of those mission statements, so what kind of questions should they ask and how can they actually know if the mission statements are fulfilled? So what we see happening is quite interesting because the investors, they put the money in those kinds of firms because of those mission statements and all the information they receive back is financial information. So how do you know? So we see indeed happening that initial non-financial issues become much more financial and there are a few examples that I want to emphasize here. So if we look at, for example the Volkswagen scandal, that was actually the first situation where environmental scandals actually became quite financial for these firms. They had to pay a high bill, also some executives were arrested in the states. So this has huge financial implications for such a firm. Another example are in environmental issues. So in the Netherlands, our Dutch financial bank, they made a proposition or they made a statement that there is a huge risk in the way we invest our money nowadays. So we put too much money in the fossil fuel economy and they warn investors for that. You can feel already what's happening in the investor sector. So a lot of the investors, they become scared and they try to make material risk assessments and then they see the risk that is actually linked to it. Also in social issues, there are many examples to take. So we have a lot of information now that we see that employees who are happier, not only in the work situation but have a better work-life balance, that they work harder, they are more loyal to firms, they are less ill. So this is another example of an initial non-financial issue that becomes quite financial for a firm. This is also one of the reasons that firms should actually measure those non-financial issues. So not only for the investors but also for the firm itself. Because if you're not measuring those kind of things, how do you ever know if you're really living up to your mission statements? If you keep on measuring only financial value, how do you know if you actually have this positive impact on society? So for firms, we would like to see that their measurement schemes are changing, but also for investors. They should ask for different data towards the firms they invest their money in. So what are the right questions to ask or what are the things they need to pay attention to? So one of the items is to ask the questions, are the firms that I put my money in, are they actually creating the positive impacts on society that they believe they create and that they say they are creating? So investors but also firms themselves, they have to ask the right questions. So are they actually living up to their ambitions? Are they actually having this positive impact on society they want to have? But how would you know? So there are five steps that a firm should take. Initially, they should assess the material risks and opportunities. A second step would be, okay, if we have better insights in our risk and opportunities, how can we actually manage them? So they should develop a management scheme. Developing a management scheme implies also that you set targets and you set performance indicators, which you should try to track and trace. So measuring performance, not only financial performance but also non-financial performance. So measuring, tracking and tracing, and then based on the figures you achieve and you measure, you learn and you adapt your strategy and you try to steer on non-financial performance. I really believe that having a positive impact on society pays you, it will pay off for a firm to actually have this positive impact. It's also necessary because otherwise you will not be able to have this positive future proof, long-term fairy creation as a firm, and you will not be able to be there in the future.