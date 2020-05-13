Living wage: an example of sustainable finance

Please take a look at what you are wearing. At ASN Bank, we have a special interest in what you're wearing and let me explain why. It starts with the criteria we use to select our investments. They are based on human rights principles, such as the right to an adequate standard of living. Then you have the 17 SDGs, the sustainable development goals. They give focus for governments and companies where to put priority. The Number 1 SDG is to end poverty, and your clothes have a key role in this. Since 2018, not only ASN but a large group of financials started having a special interest in clothes and SDG Number 1 as well. Also on first sight, they may not make an easy fit. So what is happening here? Why this growing interest from financial institutions? Why would they care about clothes and SDG Number 1? The reason to care lies in the UNGP, the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. In 2011, within the UN, states reached agreement on what should be expected from companies regarding their impacts on human rights. No longer were only states responsible, companies became responsible as well. After 50 years of shareholder theory domination, now society expects companies, including financials, to take responsibility for a much broader set of stakeholders. This is easier said than done as a financial's are always this one step away from the actual business on the ground. On the other side, financials have an enormous influence on the companies and projects they choose to invest in. They have the opportunity to discuss human rights issues with their clients and ask for mitigating measures. They can do less investor at shareholder meetings or as lender in contract discussions, and they should be, or at least can be aware of Human Rights conflicts at projects of companies they finance. The UNGP asks financials to take on this responsibility towards stakeholders such as clients, employees, and society as a whole. To use that knowledge and influence as a force for positive impact on Human Rights is exactly what we at ASN Bank have been doing for the last 60 years. We might not be a big financial institution, so one might be inclined to think our impact isn't big either, but that appeared not to be the case. Human rights govern almost endless list of issues and ASN Bank can identify many of them as more or less relevant. To be effective, we must focus. Both the SDGs, and the UNGP emphasize this, bring focus. A very straightforward method for finding focus is the salient approach. What are your main human rights issues in severity on one side and probability on the other? To cut things short, within our investments and loans, we identified living wage and the garment and agri-food industries as our most salient issues. Its severity is high. Without a living wage, people or families cannot supply their own needs such as housing, food, or health care. It's probability is even more obvious, since there are huge numbers of workers that do not earn a living wage. We're not talking thousands or millions, but hundreds of millions or even billions of workers that do not earn a living wage. The garment sector is in the center of this. Now if bringing focus is first in our human rights strategy than leverage is second, and this brings us to the SDGs. Living wage is clearly linked to SDG Number 1 and poverty. Receiving a living wage can break the vicious circle of poverty and therefore has leverage in itself. A living wage allows workers to meet their basic needs and those of their families. These needs include food, clothing, housing, education, health care, and a percentage of income for savings. Receiving a living wage also allows for the elevation of hunger, SDG Number 2. Provision of good health, SDG number 3, and decent work and economic growth, SDG Number 8. In a sense, it furthermore contributes to SDG Number 12, responsible consumption and production. Finally, paying workers a living wage ensures that they can send their children to school instead of work, so it contributes to SDG Number 4, education as well. Of course, we always aspire for more impact and leverage, that is through working with other financial institutions towards the same goal, addressing living wage in global supply chains of the garment industry. With several other financial institutions we initiated the platform living-wage financials in order to raise as much leverage as possible. Now with 11 burners and over 2.3 trillion assets under management within the platform. You can conclude we did create leverage. I can assure you, garment companies pick up the phone when we call. If you want to create impact for the SDGs, create focus and create multi leverage.