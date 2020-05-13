Long-term value creation by companies

[MUSIC] So Dirk, key concepts throughout this MOOC are integrated value and long-term value creation. Could you tell us what integrated value is and why is it so important? >> Well, long term value creation means you take a long-term perspective on how the value develops, and it goes beyond only the financial value, that's why it is very important. Like I said in the session on integrated thinking, economy is just a subsidiary of society and environment. And by looking only at financial value, you leave important social and environmental failures outside the equation, resulting in really poor societal and environmental outcomes. So if we steer on integrated value, then we include the social and environmental value and in the end we need to balance financial, social, and environmental value. So Willem, did you see this in your previous job as fund manager? >> Yes, over the years I've had hundreds of conversations with managers at companies. And some of them were keenly aware of the capitals and made decisions accordingly, but they were the exception and they were typically very disappointed that investors didn't get it. And indeed, the vast majority of managers and investors alike, they hardly saw the connection between sustainability and finance. And some, especially American ones, were so extreme that they could only talk about EPS, the earnings per share number. And that is simply the way they are trained to talk and think, and it's not easy to change that. So Dirk, how do you maximize these things? And do you think that positive and negatives cancel each other out? >> Good question, Willem. They don't net each other out. You cannot succeed in economy or society while destroying the environment, so nothing is not acceptable. And you don't really optimize them, I would rather say you balance them. Mathematically that looks difficult, but in practice it is not as hard as it seems, we do it all the time in real life. We look, for example, at both sides of the street before we cross it. It may be a bit harder in a corporate setting and you do need to adjust the confidence. What is the goal of the company? What are the structures in the centers of management? How can you involve all stakeholders instead of only the shareholders? The confidence is not enough. How would you really Implement integrated thinking? >> Yeah, that's a good question, and there's no golden bullets for that. Instead, you need a lot of repetition and hard work. It starts with a mindset of thinking and developing an integrated strategy, then it needs to go into everything. Of course, into internal external reporting, but also in product design, and PE evaluation, and of course into investment decisions. >> Okay. Now, we go one step further. Could you explain how it works in an investment decision? >> Sure, there are tools for that. So for example, instead of running a simple discounted cash flow model with the standard assumptions, you can also use shadow prices for say carbon. So the carbon price today might be 20 euros, but if the fair price is 6 euros, then that should be your shadow carbon price. And lots of projects become unattractive at that price, and some more actually become attractive. So what also helps is scenario analysis, in which you picture some scenarios that might happen. For example, scenarios with a high carbon price, or a minimum wage in developing countries to which you outsource your production. And then, you analyze how your position changes, and this is not about predicting the future, but about preparing for the future. [MUSIC]