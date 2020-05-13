The case of Kraft Heinz and Unilever

In this MOOC, we talked a lot about integrated value and long-term value creation. But how can these terms be used in practice? In this video, we look at the fields takeover bids by Kraft Heinz on Unilever. Takeover bids on large companies often spark fears debate on national interests, on who owns the corporation and should such companies be protected? Typically lacking though, are proper analysis and decision criteria for such situations. What is the right choice for long-term societal value creation? These bids on Unilever offers an interesting situation. First, while the bids failure seemed like a triumph for long-termism, it was actually quite a coincident that it fails. Second, there was the contrast of the two companies. For hard-nosed investors, Kraft Heinz looked like the epitome of efficiency and shareholder value creation with even legendary investor Warren Buffett involved. To them, Unilever looked like the layer that wasted money on fancy sustainability projects, behavior begging to be disciplined in the spirit of Jensen's free cash flow hypothesis. But for proponents of a more social model, Unilever was a success story with their sustainable living plan and a CEO who was always vocal on social issues. Not surprisingly, the announcement of the bid sparked a lot of debates. Does the more profitable and less social company have the right to acquire the more social company? The former group said yes, the latter group said no, but lacked the means to back that up with the means to protect Unilever. As even their own portfolio managers are incentivized to maximize returns in the short run. In the end, Unilever was lucky and sufficiently protected to fend off the bids. Two years later, it is Kraft Heinz that is in trouble while Unilever continues to flourish. We look at Unilever's value from three perspectives. First, the short-term shareholder value perspective. Second, the long-term shareholder value perspective, and third, the societal value on top of shareholder value. Let's consider short-term shareholder value first. Before the bids, Unilever stock price traded at around €39, 3G and Warren Buffett thought they could create $50 billion in value by taking over Unilever and raising its profit margins to the levels of Kraft Heinz. They would do that by using a tool called zero-based budgeting and cutting as much cost as possible, including spending on marketing and on the sustainable living plan. A key assumption was that the price earnings multiple would rise to 22. With earnings per share go from €1.80 to €3, the stock price would then move to €66, namely 22 times three. That would be an increase of €27, almost 70 percent. That would imply a market value of €150 billion versus €68 billion previously and hence short-term value creation of €47 billion or $50 billion as emphasized by 3G and Warren Buffett. These numbers look very impressive, but they're also very simplistic as they require some implicit assumptions to hold. First and foremost, it implies that profitability permanently moves to a much higher level while holding all else equal, i.e growth remains the same, the cost of capital remains the same, but that's not realistic. The cuts in spending on marketing and a sustainable living plan are bound to result in a loss of sales growth. The second way to look at value is a long-term shareholder value creation perspective, which we consider by comparing the DCF value of Unilever in a stand-alone scenario with the DCF of Unilever with Kraft Heinz. For the bids to be long-term value creative, the latter DCF value should be higher, but we find the opposite. Let's look at margins first. In the stand-alone DCF, we assume a rise in margins to 17 percent filled by management current program. In the case of Unilever within Kraft Heinz though, we assume margin is to rise much higher to 23 percent, but then to collapse back to 18 percent. Still higher than in stand-alone scenario. Looking at sales in a stand-alone scenario, we assume four percent sales growth for the years to come, and crucially, we assume sales growth to slow dramatically in the within Kraft Heinz scenario. As a result, DCF value is higher in a stand-alone scenario than in the within Kraft Heinz time scenario. Note that the latter is below the value emphasized by the 3G and Warren Buffett, as they simplistically and conveniently assumed sales growth to stay the same. Clearly, a longer horizon brings a different perspective here and this is even without considering internalization scenarios, i.e scenarios in which the company would have to pay up for the negative externalities it creates. These would be much higher in the within Kraft Heinz scenario than in the stand-alone scenario as we will see now. The third type of value is the change in societal value. Here we identified the most material ways in which stakeholders will be affected by a takeover by Kraft Heinz. First, employees. They would be worse off as they would see a deterioration in working conditions, development, and salaries. In many cases, they would even lose their job. In the absence of real data, we make a guesstimate, a loss at €1,000 per employee per year. That's a negative human capital effect of €3 billion or €2 per share. Second, people in the supply chain would suffer from cuts in social programs and worsening working conditions. Even at the loss of just €1 per person per year, this would give negative social capital effect of €31 billion or €80 per share. That's minus 20 on social capital. Third, natural capital would be worse off as Kraft Heinz does not have emission targets. Assuming 20 percent higher greenhouse gas emissions at a CO_2 price of €60, this would result in €11 billions of natural capital destroyed or €7 per share. These three value effects, minus two, minus 18, and minus seven add up to losses of €26 per share on a rounded basis. Adding the financial loss of €11, this gives an integrated value loss of €37 per share. This deal would have been very bad for society. To ensure decent value for society, such takeovers should be blocked based upon the calculations such as the above. As of yet though, these types of calculations are missing. Deals are merely blocked on financial, competitive, or nationalistic grounds. Our call to action is simple. Please require every large takeover bids to be subject to an externally verified assessment of integrated value.