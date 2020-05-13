The power of one: a hopeful story

So we're in the final video of this MOOC, could you give me and the learners a little summary or your main takeaway of what the course entails? Yeah, if I can do that. The main message is that we have to move from looking only at financial value, what we are used to do in the financial sector, but we now start to look at the integrated value. That combines financial, social, and environmental value. So how do you teach your students to have a look at those financial, social, and environmental value factors? I always ask my students at the end of the course, where did you learn most from, and then they tell me by doing it. I do an assignment, a case study with the students. So I give them a company and say, okay, this is the financial value of the company as you can see on the stock market, but now you as a group of students have to redo the valuation and then first check what are the big social and environmental issues which affect the company. Then calculate again with the spreadsheet and everything with cashflows what is the new valuation. For example, with Philips, that's now a major health care company, SDG number three health. So that has a positive impact on the value because they are doing great things, three billion people they want to affect with health care also in Africa. So they kept in high evaluation. If you take Air France KLM as an airline company, they have major carbon emissions which are currently not text. So it's not taken into account. If you would take that into account, the carbon emissions from flying, then the value will be far lower. By that way of doing it, you really see what's happening and once you have done a valuation with these factors, you're not able in your career not to do it anymore because then you see the impact. We've published these on our website, a case study on Philips and on Air France KLM. Yes. So to recap, once you've your world view has changed or has broadened, you can not narrow it again. Exactly. So Eva you are coordinating the SDGs here at the Erasmus University Rotterdam, so what gives you hope on the SDGs? Yeah, well, what gives me hope is that I am usually inspired by the saying the power of one. So if individuals start to take responsibility or start to have courage and start to develop new ideas and new initiatives. If a lot of people do that then suddenly you have this force that will bring positive change and I hope that this MOOC can actually be such a force for positive change. I hope that all the learners are so inspired that they get to work or get to their studies tomorrow and they will bring change. So that's what gives me hope. That's very nice and in one year time we have the mission of our business school, Rotterdam School of Management now as a force for positive change and the whole Erasmus University has now embraced that mission and two years ago we wouldn't be able to think about it. So by the bottom-up initiative now, the whole university has embraced it, that gives indeed hope. Yeah, I agree. So what would you advice me to the financial sector? The Financial sector is very willing. So it is really taking on but we need a change of mindset. So first, of course, we have to think broadly as I said integrated value, but secondly, in finance, we always talk about risk. So there's a negative side, avoiding harm, reducing emissions. That's all fine but with avoiding risk we are not going to get there. We really have to change from risk to opportunity and grasp the opportunities, look at companies who are the solutions to the SDGs and if you do that, first of all it becomes more exciting because opportunity is nicer to work on each day than on risk avoidance. Secondly, we really may help to get there with the SDGs. Hardly it's only 10 years left to 2030, so better be active on the positive side then only avoiding risks. So from risk to opportunity. To opportunity. Great. Thanks for sharing Dirk. Thank you.