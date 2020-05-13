The role of finance

video-placeholder
Loading...
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Principles of Sustainable Finance
Erasmus University Rotterdam

4.7 (1,222 ratings)

 | 

37K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.7 (1,222 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    73.56%
  • 4 stars
    22.25%
  • 3 stars
    3.10%
  • 2 stars
    0.81%
  • 1 star
    0.24%

RR

Mar 14, 2022

pembelajaran yang mudah dimengerti beserta beberapa jurnal akademik yang dapat mendukung dalam proses pembelajaran. yang lagi gabut, bisalah ambil latihan gratis yang bermanfaat ini.

RD

Aug 23, 2022

Excellent course. Specifically, for beginners gives you a good overview of the key terms, challenges, obstacles, financial considerations, opportunities, etc. Will highly recommend.

From the lesson

The Sustainability Challenge

Living wage: an example of sustainable finance6:13
The role of finance6:03
The three stages of sustainable finance4:15

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Dirk Schoenmaker

    Professor Banking & Finance

  • Placeholder

    Eva Rood

    Director, Positive Change Initiative

  • Placeholder

    Rob van Tulder

    Professor of International Business-Society Management

  • Placeholder

    Steve Kennedy

    Associate Professor corporate sustainability

  • Placeholder

    Karen Maas

    Academic Director of Impact Centre Erasmus

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder