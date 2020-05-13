[MUSIC] Welcome to the sustainability journey in finance. The journey consists of four steps. We start with the why question, why does sustainability matter? This step discusses the sustainability challenges we are all facing. Next, we discuss the what question of sustainability. Sustainability is about the transition of companies from unsustainable to sustainable production practices. Then we move to finance, how can investors and bankers finance sustainable companies? Finally, we need to stay the transition to sustainable, corporate, and financial world. The key message is that we move from maximizing profit or financial value only to integrated value, which combines financial, social, and environmental value. In other words, we include the impact of companies on the society and on the earth system in our calculations. Back to our sustainability journey. The first step is about the sustainability challenges, both on the social front, think about hunger, poor healthcare, child labor, underpayment, gender equality. And on the environmental front, climate change, loss of biodiversity, shortages of fresh water. The United Nations has developed a global strategy to tackle these challenges, the Sustainable Development Goals, in shorthand, the SDGs. These goals should be met by 2030. It's good to realize that these goals can have an impact on the global level, think about global warming due to climate change, but also at the local level. The key word here is bioregion, which emphasizes local populations, knowledge, and solutions for the social and environmental challenges at the bioregion level. The second step is about the real world of companies, where production takes place and services are delivered. The social and environmental problems are linked to the production process, think about pollution, working conditions. How can we steer companies towards sustainable business practices? There is a role, of course, for government to set regulations and taxation, an example is a carbon tax to reduce carbon emissions. But there's also a role for companies themselves to behave properly. That's the field of corporate governance, either added shareholders in charge or a broader set of stakeholders. Next to shareholders, also employees, customers, the wider society, and Earth system. In the second step, we start with the purpose or mission of companies. What do they really want to achieve? We then move on to strategies and business models. And finish with integrated reporting, where companies show their impact on financial, social, and natural capitals. Only in the third step, we come across finance. How can financial institutions allocate funds to sustainable companies? These financial institutions include investment funds, such as Pension funds or large asset managers, banks, and insurance companies. For investors, the question is to move from investing for short-term profits to long-term value creation. That means, shifting from buying and selling stocks on a daily basis to long-term investment. Committed shareholders engage with companies in good social and environmental practices. The same is relevant for banks, new forms of lending for sustainable and circular businesses. Finally, insurance companies manage long-term risk. First, insurers want to reduce the risk of hurricanes and floodings, that's what we call prevention. Next, insurers have to provide cover for this bad weather conditions when they happen. The fourth step is transition. Business as usual is no longer possible. Companies that don't adapt or transition to the new sustainable economy face extinction, they don't survive. That makes the business case for sustainable finance very clear, to invest or lend on a viable and profitable basis. Financial institutions should focus on companies that are prepared or are preparing for sustainable predictions. These companies may be around in the future, the companies that don't change will not be around. An example is Kodak, which did not prepare for digital photographing and is now a faltering company. Preparing for a transition requires a change of mindset in the corporate and financial world. This course helps out with integrated thinking to find new pathways and tools and leaving behind all practices. Welcome to the world of transition dynamics. The upper part of old practices will die out, while the new emerging practices are coming from the bottom. I invite you to be part of these emerging practices, creating a new sustainable world. Thank you for listening. [MUSIC]