The three stages of sustainable finance

How can we link the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs in shorthand, to finance? To make a bit of fun, we will make this link to a wedding cake. This wedding cake has three layers? As you know the foundation layer is the most important, then we get the middle layer, finish by beautiful top layer, which often catches the eyes. We can also rank the SDGs at three levels. At the bottom level of the biosphere, we have goals such as climate action, live below water, and life on land, this symbolizes our natural environment to Earth system. At a middle level of the society, we have goals such as no poverty, quality education, and gender equality. This is about a thriving society. The top level of the economy involves goals such as decent work and economic growth, responsible production and consumption, and reduced inequalities. What is the ranking between the three levels? Livable planet is a precondition or foundation for humankind to thrive. Next, we need a cohesive and inclusive society to organize production and consumption in order to ensure enduring prosperity for all. How can finance support sustainable development? We show a framework for managing sustainable development. At the level of the economy, the financial return and risk trade-off is optimized, the F-factor. This financial orientation supports the idea of maximizing profit by organizations, is stimulating economic growth by countries. Next, at the level of society, the impact of business and financial decisions on society is optimized, the S-factor. Finally, at the level of the environment, the environmental impact is optimized, the E-factor. How? To choose an appropriate combination of financial, social, and environmental factors. We can now introduce our framework for sustainable finance used in the course to help choosing the appropriate ranking. Looking at the columns, we first look at the sustainable finance typology. Next, at the value created, and the ranking of the factors, and finally, at optimization procedure. We start with finance as usual, our company is focus only on profit for the shareholder. The shareholder model optimizes the F-factor. In the words of Milton Friedman, "The business of business is business." Where are we now in this framework? This graph measures the social and environmental value, SEV, on the horizontal line. As you can guess, sustainable fine is 1.0, is doing a bit of 10 percent. Well, sustainable finance, 3.0 is reaching the full potential of 100 percent. Sustainable finance 2.0, is put in the middle at 55 percent. Well, general reports suggest a large increase in sustainable investing and banking. A first empirical estimation we did suggests that the financial system is used above sustainable finance 1.0 at 18 percent. We need to get going on our transition to a sustainable economy. We invite you to join us. Thank you for listening.