User Accounts and Groups

Google
System Administration and IT Infrastructure Services
Google

Directory Service, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), Backup

AP

Mar 7, 2022

Great and helped to do the course succesfully and it was intresting the process and the way the course is designed to meet the capability to understand anyone has a basic knowledge in AD,DNS and DHCP

JP

Jul 28, 2022

Excellent course! Would have preferred the week 6 project to be something big (or multiple things) in Qwiklabs rather than a writing assignment, but thought the writing assignment was still helpful.

Directory Services

What is Active Directory?5:43
Managing Active Directory2:52
Managing Active Directory Users and Groups4:33
User Accounts and Groups6:18
Managing Active Directory User Passwords4:07
Joining an Active Directory Domain4:03
Group Policy: Group Policy Object (GPO)4:14
Group Policy Creation and Editing12:44
Group Policy Inheritance and Precedence7:51
Group Policy Troubleshooting5:38
Group Policy Troubleshooting: Common Issues6:35
Mobile Device Management (MDM)1:31

