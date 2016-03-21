Lecture 4B: Selection Bias

video-placeholder
Loading...
Johns Hopkins University
Introduction to Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
Johns Hopkins University

4.8 (2,972 ratings)

 | 

120K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.8 (2,972 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    79.97%
  • 4 stars
    17.66%
  • 3 stars
    1.91%
  • 2 stars
    0.30%
  • 1 star
    0.13%

PS

Jan 14, 2021

This course has added valuable insights to my existing understanding of systematic reviews. After completing this course, I feel more confident in my pursuit of conducting a systematic review.

DK

Jul 22, 2018

This is the essential step to conduct a research. The course presents the foundamental principles in conducting systematic review and meta-analysis. Join and enjoy the boundless knowledge. <3

From the lesson

Searching Principles and Bias Assessment

In this module we will look at finding the evidence, as well as key sources, search strategy, and assessing the risk of bias.

Lecture 4A: Why Bias in the Individual Study is Important to a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis7:19
Lecture 4B: Selection Bias18:34
Lecture 4C: Information Bias8:08
Lecture 4D: Bias in the Analysis15:10
Lecture 4E: Displaying Study "Quality" in Your Systematic Review16:16

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Tianjing Li, MD, MHS, PHD

    Assistant Professor, Epidemiology

  • Placeholder

    Kay Dickersin, PhD

    Professor, Epidemiology

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder