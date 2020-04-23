2- How Groups are Using Technology

Hello again. We're in module four learning about Technology and Group Communication. In our last video we explored the concept of virtual work as a framework to help us think more critically about what is happening when we use technology to facilitate our group interactions helping us understand that groups are usually at their best when they incorporate technology that enables them to work remotely but also when they consistently reconnect in physical spaces to gain the benefits of human interaction that technology can't replace. Now we turn our attention to the ways in which many groups are actually using technology today. There's a lot more going on than just basic conference calls and online meetings though these are still really important. We need to understand the broader landscape of technology and group communication and the kinds of tools available to enhance our groups and help us be more effective in our group work. Now, to do this I need to walk a fine line. On the one hand, we said in the introductory video of module four that we don't want to simply marvel at any particular technology or keep chasing after the latest devices, apps or programs because technology is always changing, so we don't want to focus on any one specific technology. But on the other hand, we do need to know what technology is available to facilitate and even improve our group communication. So I'm going to focus on categories or genres of communication technology. That way we can get a good sense of how groups are actually using technology but without getting too focused on any one particular instance of technology which tend to have a much shorter shelf life than the broader categories or genres of technology use. But if you're more familiar with the kinds of things that groups can do with technology, you'll make better decisions when you have to choose a specific device or app or program. So let's take a look at how groups are using technology today. Some of these technologies groups use when they are apart. Others are used when groups are together to enhance interactions and overcome some of the challenges of human imperfection. And of course we're talking about digital technologies here. Certainly things like paper pens tables and chairs are technologies in the formal sense in terms of materials and devices that are created and used to solve practical problems. But in today's landscape of group communication we focus much of our attention on digital content that is created and shared among group members using a variety of electronic devices, software programs and online applications. We'll begin with one of the most common genres of group communication technology, the conference call. There may be times when your group just needs to call into a common number and have an audio only conversation, like when you just need a quick check in about an upcoming event or you need input to discuss a relatively straightforward issue. These days there are so many great online tools that almost all your conferences should be audio and video, things like GoToMeeting, Zoom, Skype or even Google Hangouts, make it easy for group members to connect in real time. And since most people have laptops or tablets or smartphones with high speed Internet connections and high resolution webcams, video conferences will likely be the norm for most of your group meetings where people are in different locations. I use group videoconferencing technology all the time in my work. For example, I'm part of a group developing an online multiplayer simulation for the Group Communication course I teach right here at the University of Colorado. But most of the group works for a software development company in California so it's not practical for us to meet in person very often. So instead, we have meetings every few weeks online using videoconferencing technology. Here's a screenshot from one of our most recent meetings. We simply could not do this work if we had to meet in person and our work would be much more difficult if we couldn't see each other on the screen and share our visual representations of our work. A great feature of today's videoconferencing technology is this screen sharing capacity, the ability for people to share what's on their screen at the moment with everyone else on the call. So no more e-mailing files back and forth and downloading attachments, you just hand over control of the meeting to another group member and they share their screen with everyone else. So you can all review the latest spreadsheet or mock up or prototype or whatever file, all at the same time, just as if you are on the same room looking at the file being projected on a screen. So one of the main technologies we need to be aware of and make good use of is online videoconferencing technology. Another area where technology can enhance group communication is decision making. We already know from module two that decision making is probably the most important function of groups, so it makes sense that this is a key area where groups utilize technology. We also know how difficult decision making can be and that groups are prone to a number of decision making traps. So people have developed a variety of programs to help groups make better decisions. Technologies in this category are called Group Decision Support Systems or GDSS. GDSS involve interactive software to facilitate group discussion, manage the decision making process and promote collective intelligence. The way they work is group members log into an online platform or download software to their devices, then they all engage the same interface to contribute ideas or offer feedback, make revisions, vote on proposals and ultimately decide on a final plan or course of action. Groups often use GDSS in person because they are designed to supplement or compliment face to face interaction. Group decision support systems promote openness, allow for candid feedback, help groups overcome power barriers in the decision making process, they allow for anonymity and enable everyone to be heard and they keep deliberations more focused on ideas rather than personalities or egos. They also help groups keep track of the massive amount of information that can be involved in a decision making process, helping group members access information more conveniently and recognize patterns across all this information. There are dozens of group decision support systems available, many that are designed for specific industries or sectors. If your group makes many complicated decisions that involve extensive amounts of information and the process often gets bogged down by interpersonal dynamics or social barriers, then a group decision support system is a technology your group can use to enhance the decision making process and improve your overall productivity. Next, many groups are using a variety of telepresence robots to overcome the challenges associated with missing group members but in ways that are so much better than just setting up a stationary webcam. Telepresence robots are either mobile or tabletop devices with a screen and embedded webcam that is controlled by someone who is working remotely, who isn't present with the rest of the group. As the absent group member, you log into a website that connects you with the robot and then you use your device to control the direction the screen is facing or even move the robot on wheels if you need to move around, like if your group is touring a facility or needs to move to a different location. We actually use these right here at the University of Colorado, especially when a student has an illness or accident that prevents them from attending class for an extended period of time. I can just bring the telepresence robot to class, the student can log on and they can be part of our class and participate in their group projects. Of course, telepresence robots don't fully replicate actually being present with a group in person but they can help you stay connected and productive and improve your group interactions, even when people are absent which simply is inevitable in our groups. We should also talk about how groups make use of a number of collaboration technologies that enable them to work more effectively when not meeting together, either in person or online. There are a number of project management programs that help group members coordinate their work, things like Trello, Taskworld, Wrike, Jira, Basecamp, ProWorkFlow or even SmartSheet, just to name a few. These help groups keep track of various projects they are working on, who is responsible for what tasks, what progress has been made to date and what still needs to be accomplished. Most of these collaboration technologies involve some sort of dashboard to organize and indicate all this information for everyone in the group. Similarly, many groups use file sharing programs like GoogleDrive or Dropbox so everyone can access and edit the necessary files for the group's projects. These are especially helpful when your group is working on a report or other deliverable that needs a lot of input and editing from multiple group members. But you don't want to have to wait and have extra meetings, to review developments and discuss the changes and you don't want to mess with downloading email attachments and keeping track of who has the right version of the files. Instead, everyone can work on the files on their own time and see the contributions of other group members. I use file sharing programs all the time, even for this course. To develop this course, I worked with a small group to create the content and the videos and we have a series of GoogleDrive folders set up for all of us to upload our files, review each other's work and respond to various suggestions and inquiries as we added the final products. Collaboration technologies help groups to be more efficient and productive in their individual time, away from meetings. If you haven't already, you should consider how you can incorporate these programs to improve your group work and you should expect collaboration technology to be a significant part of most groups you are involved with in the future. Groups can also incorporate a variety of wearable technologies to enhance their communication. Researchers at MIT and a company called Sociometric Solutions study group communication using Sociometric badges that group members wear all day long and that record key aspects of their interaction patterns, not the actual content of their communication but other things like tone of voice, amount and pace of communication and body language and position. The badges collect extensive amounts of interactional data, more than 100 data points per minute, which can then be downloaded and analyzed in order to learn more about how groups are communicating and recognize patterns of interaction between high and low performing groups. They published a summary of their research in a fascinating article called The New Science of Building Great Teams. Here are some of their key conclusions about the interaction patterns of successful teams. One, everyone on the team talks and listens in roughly equal measure keeping contributions brief and concise. Two, people face each other when they communicate and their conversations and gestures are energetic. Three, team members connect directly with each other and not just the team leader. Four, team members carry on back channel or side conversations within the team. And five, members periodically go outside the team and bring back new information. Of course, this technology doesn't directly impact the work you're doing in your groups, but it is the kind of technology that can be incorporated to help improve your group, to gain fresh insights your group could never just get from personal observations or assessments. Another interesting area where groups are using technology to enhance their communication and improve their work involves gamification, the use of gaming technology to restructure group work into a more entertaining and engaging format. Let's face it, some of the work our groups need to do isn't exactly the most inspiring or motivating, routine, yet important stuff that needs to get done but sometimes can be a drag. But what if this work could be more like a game, something you play with other people where there is strategy involved and rewards for successful performance? That's what some professional groups are doing, incorporating new programs and applications that transform routine work into a gaming format referred to as gamification. Gamification can make some aspects of group work more interesting and more engaging by placing work into a narrative framework inviting people to participate in the story with other group members, making it easier to see how many different aspects of work fit together and drive the narrative. Just like a video game that involves multiple characters and strategic objectives within a broader narrative framework. From sales and marketing teams to engineering project teams, many professional groups are utilizing gamification technology to change the way they interact with each other and enhance their overall group performance. Finally, virtual reality and augmented reality represent the cutting edge of technology and group communication. Today technology can be used to simulate human presence so precisely that it's virtually real. Many groups utilize hologram technology to enhance the virtual presence of people, transforming the conventional teleconference into a virtual environment that seems very real. People are present in three dimensions with all the subtleties of body language and facial expressions that are hallmarks of face to face interactions. The only thing you're missing is the handshake. An augmented reality involves super imposing computer generated images onto someone's view of the real world. This can greatly improve group problem solving providing groups with creative and alternative perspectives from which to see and understand various issues and enhance the quality of information groups use to make their decisions. So that's a brief look at how many groups are using technology today. Online video conferencing, group decision support systems, telepresence robots, collaboration technologies, file sharing programs, wearable technologies, gamification, virtual reality and augmented reality. Admittedly, some of these technologies are a fetish, aren't always an improvement on good old face to face meetings and may not survive the test of time. But other trends represent real breakthroughs that can advance the quality of group communication and improve our group work significantly. Now of course we don't want to become too captivated by any one particular technology as if it will solve all of our group's problems and magically turn us into a high performing group. But we do want to be aware of the kinds of technology available that could offer real progress for our groups and the work we're trying to accomplish. Now in our next video will cover some of the key theoretical perspectives that should inform our use of technology in our groups helping us decide which technologies to incorporate and which technologies we might want to avoid. I'll see you next time.