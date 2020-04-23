4- Context (Professional and Civic, Difference Between Groups and Teams)

University of Colorado Boulder
Teamwork Skills: Communicating Effectively in Groups
University of Colorado Boulder

4.7 (2,873 ratings)

170K Students Enrolled

teamwork, diversity, Communication, Conflict Management, technology

AS

Apr 23, 2020

I learned many things from this course. I feel better to manage conflict and negotiation. Group communication was challenging for me and I will be in a better place to deal with it after this course.

ML

Dec 14, 2020

One of the best online courses I've seen so far. Especially liked the the assignments because they forced you to think about the contents - nothing you would be able to find with a simple web search.

Rethinking Communication

4- Context (Professional and Civic, Difference Between Groups and Teams)8:51
5- Interaction Design9:20
6- Systems and Institutions8:48

Taught By

    Matthew A. Koschmann, PhD

    Associate Professor

