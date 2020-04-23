6- Sociomateriality

All right. Welcome to the last video of module four. And our final lesson in this course on the dynamics of group communication. We'll wrap up our focus on technology and group communication. With the look at some cutting edge thinking about the social and material factors that shape our experiences with technology. And our understanding of what's happening when we incorporate technology in our groups. At issue here is the way we think about the relationship between the material stuff of technology and the social world of people, culture and human interaction. Maybe you've never really thought about this before but more and more scholars are demonstrating that this relationship between the material and the social, is a lot more complicated than we thought with insightful implications for how we use technology with other people. See, the conventional wisdom is that the material and the social are separate distinct realms with their own properties and characteristics. The technology we use is material. Physical things that sit on our desks or we keep in our pockets, and separate from the social aspects of our lives. Language, meaning, personalities, culture and all the intricacies of human interaction. Sure, we use technology as part of our social worlds but we tend to see the materiality of technology and the sociality of human interaction as distinct, as separate. And this leads to two main mistakes; one, we simply take for granted the material technologies that are part of our lives. They're just there and exist unproblematically. Wi-Fi and mobile devices for example, feel as ordinary as the trees and rocks and air that make up our natural environment. Or two, we only focus on the materiality of technology as a special case like when we get a new device or incorporate a new application or when there's a problem like the internet connection doesn't work properly. But both of these approaches are mistakes. Technology is not natural. It is designed and configured with specific assumptions and values, affordances and constraints. And technology doesn't just matter in special cases, technology is integral to all aspects of our modern lives. Both these mistakes maintain a sharp separation between the materiality of technology and the sociality of human interaction. Technology simply becomes a tool we use or a special feature that interrupts our normal lives. But what this misses however, is that technology uses us as much as we use it. And that technology is infused into our everyday lives in more ways than we might imagine. Why is this important? We know that what we do is a function of how we think. So if we want to do better technology in group communication, shouldn't our actions be based on the best thinking about technology and group communication? I certainly think so. And I bet you agree. So let's go beyond the conventional wisdom that separates the sociality of human interaction from the materiality of technology. And explore some cutting edge ideas about technology and human interaction. The best thinking to date shows that the social and the material are entangled in everyday life. A concept scholars call sociomateriality. Lots of really smart people have been working on this issue for several years. I'm going to draw some insights from the research of Wanda Orlikowski. A professor at MIT who has published several academic papers on the theory of sociomateriality. Challenging the separation of technology from the social aspects of group work and organizing. Her big idea is the constituents of entanglement of the social and the material in everyday life. Wooaah! That's a mouthful of academic jargon. But if we break it down, we'll see that it actually makes a lot of practical sense and provides a better way to think about technology and group communication. First off is the term, constitutive which just means the ability to establish form or make up something. Just like building materials constitute a house, eleven players constitute a soccer team or words are constitutive of a sentence. So, we're talking about how the relationship between the material and the social, makeup or constitute everyday life. Our normal day to day experiences. And the best way to understand this relationship is as an entanglement. This means that the relationship is complicated because, we can't understand that the social or the material independently from each other. Like ingredients in a recipe that are mixed together. They're so infused with each other that it's impossible to experience them as separate entities. The social and the material have a separate theoretical existence. But in practice they are inseparable. And this complicated entangled relationship between the social and material factors makeup or constitutes our everyday group experiences. The idea here is not to privilege the social or the material in any situation but rather, always to consider everything as sociomaterial. Let me offer a couple practical examples from Orlikowski work to help make this abstract idea of sociomateriality a bit more tangible and practical. First; consider the common task of googling something on the Internet. Something I'm sure you and your group members do all the time. Have you ever thought about how this actually works? And how the results of your Google search end up on your screen? I'm sure you have a general understanding that there's some complicated programming going on behind the scenes that converts your search terms into a list of websites that you can choose from. But it's so routine and effective that we probably don't think about or even question how this process works. Yet it's a great example of sociomateriality. The entanglement of social and material factors that constitute our everyday experiences with technology. Google uses an algorithm called Page Rank which scans the web and computes a ranking for every website based on how many other people have visited that site, the number of other web sites that that site is linked to, and the rankings of those other websites. As well as, other factors that privilege certain kinds of websites over others like official company or institutional websites over personal websites. All of this results in the list of websites that show up on your screen when you do a google search with the highest ranked websites at the top of the page. So basically, page rank is a vote from all the sites on the web about how important a particular web page is. The more votes, the higher the page will end up on your search results. And this is not a static process, it's always changing because there's always new material on the web every second. People are searching for new information, people are clicking on new links all the time, existing websites are modified every day with links added or deleted and the page rank algorithm is constantly updated to reflect these changes. OK. Do you see how this complicates the idea that material technology like Google and our devices is separate from our social world? It would be a big mistake to think that Google is a neutral tool that simply searches an independent reality and merely presents the objective results. Like a calculator that displays the results of a mathematical calculation. No. Google searching is a great example of the entanglement of social and material factors. As Orlikowski explains in her research, Google isn't just a tool that searches reality, Google actively creates the very reality we are searching for. A Google search result doesn't just report the way it is, it is the culmination of a very dynamic contingence social process that reflects choices people make and all the imperfections and biases and hidden motivations that make us human. It also, takes into account the physical location of our IP address and our previous searches and clicks. That's why, different people throughout the country will get different results even if they search on the exact same terms. But it would also be a mistake to conclude that Google searching is just a social process as if the material constraints of Internet technology were inconsequential. No. The performance and results of Google searching are not social or material as Orlikowski concludes. It's always both, all the time. It's sociomaterial. Well, how about one more example to further clarify this theory of sociomateriality, the constitutive entanglement of the social and the material in everyday life. Consider the smartphones that you and most of your group members probably use all the time. You might even be watching this video on your smartphone right now. This is not simply a technology we use to compliment our social worlds. Something with a separate existence from our lives with other people. No. For many of us today, smartphones actually structure our social worlds and our preferences for human interaction and information processing. These are all reflected in the design of the device itself. For all practical purposes, its impossible to separate the social from the material. Smartphones are sociomaterial where the social and the material are inextricably linked in everyday practice. When smartphones first came out on the scene in the mid 2000s, Orlikowski and her colleagues studied how people changed when they were given smartphones at work to improve their communication. They observe people over several months and interviewed them about their experiences. And their research provided very early confirmation for what many of us have come to know now. That smartphones use us, just as much as we use them. Smartphones are designed with specific capabilities. People want to enhance our communication but then those capabilities impose themselves back upon us to restructure our everyday lives. Shaping what is possible, what we expect, and how we behave in everyday situations. Which then in turn influenced the design of the next generation of smartphone and on and on the cycle continues until the social and material are completely entangled. This all relates to the notion of agency. One of the conceptual issues we learned about in our previous lesson. It's not just we who are acting and using our smartphones to some extent, smartphones are acting on us too. They have agency. They sort of tell us what to do. They seem to make us behave in certain ways in certain situations. They enable and constrain our actions in ways that seem like they are often the agents who are in control. One prominent example from Orlikowski research, is how smartphones transform peoples expectations about work, life, balance. When people should be available and how quickly they should respond. When you have unlimited access to email and information at your fingertips all the time, how do you justify not responding to an urgent request or an important inquiry? Furthermore, typing responses on a small touch screen changes our expectations about electronic communication. What we think is ineffective or appropriate message especially, in terms of grammar, punctuation, conciseness and formality. The key issue here, is that smartphones are not a separate technology that exist independently of our social worlds. Their materiality is not distinct from their sociality. Smartphones are sociomaterial. A constitutive entanglement of the social and material factors that come together in this particular device. So that wraps up our look at the theory of sociomateriality, cutting edge thinking about the social and material factors that shape our experiences with technology and our understanding of what happens when we incorporate technology in our groups. Our goal is to get past the shortcomings of conventional wisdom. We don't want to take technology for granted or treat it as a special case. Its a mistake to think that technology simply presents the world as it is or that people just use technology unproblematically as a separate tool. In everyday practice, the social and the material are inextricably related. They are entangle as Orlikowski states in her research, "There is no social that is not also material, and no material that is not social." All group work is always and everywhere sociomaterial. So let's think more critically about the social and material entanglements that constitute our group work and our everyday experiences with technology and communication. Okay. This concludes module four and our focus on technology and group communication. We began by exploring the concept of virtual work which gave us a framework to help us think more critically about what is happening when we use technology to facilitate our group interaction. Then we looked at several different ways in which groups are using technology to enhance their communication. We learned about theoretical models of media richness and dual capacity to inform our use of technology in groups. And, we covered several practical and conceptual issues we should always consider when incorporating technology. And we finished with this lesson on sociomateriality. This also concludes our overall course on the dynamics of group communication from rethinking communication and the hidden forces of group interaction to group development and decision making. From conflict, negotiation, difference and diversity to technology, creativity and innovation. You now have a solid foundation of all the key dynamics of group communication to enhance your group work and increase the likelihood of more successful group outcomes, in both civic and professional contexts. But of course, none of this matters unless we put these ideas into practice. So I encourage you to think about what your going to do differently in your groups going forward. Thanks for joining me on this endeavor. I hope you'll stay in touch. If you've got questions about applying these ideas, if you've got feedback about your own experiences or if you want additional resources for further study. I wish you all the best with your group communication.