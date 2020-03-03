Ben's Advice

video-placeholder
Loading...
Google
Technical Support Fundamentals
Google

4.8 (113,636 ratings)

 | 

1.1M Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Binary Code, Customer Support, Linux, Troubleshooting

Reviews

4.8 (113,636 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    84.96%
  • 4 stars
    12.91%
  • 3 stars
    1.48%
  • 2 stars
    0.24%
  • 1 star
    0.38%

VM

Oct 23, 2020

I would recommend spending hours completing your course if your are currently unemployed and have the time to spare time to learn a new skill to improve your career, its precise, easy and informative.

AK

Mar 3, 2020

You were such a hit. Thanks for this course and the next five more! On behalf of our entire organization, thanks again for taking the Conference to a whole new level of education and professionalism!!

From the lesson

Hardware

BIOS4:45
Ben's Advice1:06
Putting it All Together21:28
Mobile Device Repair2:19

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Google Career Certificates

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder