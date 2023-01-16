Getting some perspective

Yale University
The Science of Well-Being for Teens
Yale University
From the lesson

Thoughts that make us happy

In this module, you will learn about thought patterns that lead to better moods. Dr. Laurie Santos addresses the power of focusing our thoughts and developing the right mindset in order to experience gratitude, practice mindfulness, and get some perspective.

What Make Us Happier: Thoughts2:05
Experiencing gratitude8:16
Practicing mindfulness6:38
Fighting your inner critic13:12
Getting some perspective10:14
Developing the right mindset 8:14

Taught By

    Laurie Santos

    Professor

