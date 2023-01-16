Happiness Problem #2: We Compare Ourselves to Other People

Yale University
The Science of Well-Being for Teens
Yale University
From the lesson

Biases that get in the way of happiness

Our Minds Are Bad at Predicting Our Feelings6:42
Happiness Problem #1: We Get Used to Stuff but Don't Know It10:19
How Can We Deal with Hedonic Adaptation?7:13
Happiness Problem #2: We Compare Ourselves a Lot3:55
Happiness Problem #2: We Compare Ourselves to Other People10:15
How Can We Deal with Social Comparisons?2:51
Happiness Problem #3: Our Attention Is Limited7:25
How Can We Deal with Limited Attention?5:17

Taught By

    Laurie Santos

    Professor

