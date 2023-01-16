Signature Strengths

Yale University
The Science of Well-Being for Teens
Behaviors that make us happy

What Make Us Happier: Behaviors1:21
Social Connection8:23
Kindness5:19
Flow & Fun9:37
Signature Strengths 5:58
Healthy Habits10:34
Time Affluence8:39

    Laurie Santos

    Professor

