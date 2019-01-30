Annoying Feature #2

Yale University
The Science of Well-Being
Yale University

4.9 (33,249 ratings)

 | 

3.9M Students Enrolled

Gratitude, Happiness, Meditation, Savoring

4.9 (33,249 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    92.21%
  • 4 stars
    6.67%
  • 3 stars
    0.61%
  • 2 stars
    0.16%
  • 1 star
    0.33%

DH

Jan 8, 2021

presenter is very good .\n\ni love her.\n\nthe content which i learned here in this course is actually intuitive and i have heard and read from different sources , but here its different.\n\nthank you

MV

Jan 30, 2019

This is an outstanding course! I was able to change into a more positive and productive mindset as taught in this course. I highly recommend it to everyone regardless of your profession or background.

From the lesson

Why Our Expectations are so Bad

Why do we mispredict what makes us happy?

Annoying Feature #14:12
Annoying Feature #226:24
Annoying Feature #37:01
Annoying Feature #413:48
Annoying Features Summary1:30

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Laurie Santos

    Professor

