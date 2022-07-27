Algorithm refinement: ϵ-greedy policy

The learning algorithm that we developed, even while you're still learning how to approximate Q(s,a), you need to take some actions in the lunar lander. How do you pick those actions while you're still learning? The most common way to do so is to use something called an Epsilon-greedy policy. Let's take a look at how that works. Here's the algorithm that you saw earlier. One of the steps in the algorithm is to take actions in the lunar lander. When the learning algorithm is still running, we don't really know what's the best action to take in every state. If we did, we'd already be done learning. But even while we're still learning and don't have a very good estimate of Q(s,a) yet, how do we take actions in this step of the learning algorithm? Let's look at some options. When you're in some state s, we might not want to take actions totally at random because that will often be a bad action. One natural option would be to pick whenever in state s, pick an action a that maximizes Q(s,a). We may say, even if Q(s,a) is not a great estimate of the Q function, let's just do our best and use our current guess of Q(s,a) and pick the action a that maximizes it. It turns out this may work okay, but isn't the best option. Instead, here's what is commonly done. Here's option 2, which is most of the time, let's say with probability of 0.95, pick the action that maximizes Q(s,a). Most of the time we try to pick a good action using our current guess of Q(s,a). But the small fraction of the time, let's say, five percent of the time, we'll pick an action a randomly. Why do we want to occasionally pick an action randomly? Well, here's why. Suppose there's some strange reason that Q(s,a) was initialized randomly so that the learning algorithm thinks that firing the main thruster is never a good idea. Maybe the neural network parameters were initialized so that Q(s, main) is always very low. If that's the case, then the neural network, because it's trying to pick the action a that maximizes Q(s,a), it will never ever try firing the main thruster. Because it never ever tries firing the main thruster, it will never learn that firing the main thruster is actually sometimes a good idea. Because of the random initialization, if the neural network somehow initially gets stuck in this mind that some things are bad idea, just by chance, then option 1, it means that it will never try out those actions and discover that maybe is actually a good idea to take that action, like fire the main thrusters sometimes. Under option 2 on every step, we have some small probability of trying out different actions so that the neural network can learn to overcome its own possible preconceptions about what might be a bad idea that turns out not to be the case. This idea of picking actions randomly is sometimes called an exploration step. Because we're going to try out something that may not be the best idea, but we're going to just try out some action in some circumstances, explore and learn more about an action in the circumstance where we may not have had as much experience before. Taking an action that maximizes Q(s,a), sometimes this is called a greedy action because we're trying to actually maximize our return by picking this. Or in the reinforcement learning literature, sometimes you'll also hear this as an exploitation step. I know that exploitation is not a good thing, nobody should ever explore anyone else. But historically, this was the term used in reinforcement learning to say, let's exploit everything we've learned to do the best we can. In the reinforcement learning literature, sometimes you hear people talk about the exploration versus exploitation trade-off, which refers to how often do you take actions randomly or take actions that may not be the best in order to learn more, versus trying to maximize your return by say, taking the action that maximizes Q (s,a). This approach, that is option 2, has a name, is called an Epsilon-greedy policy, where here Epsilon is 0.05 is the probability of picking an action randomly. This is the most common way to make your reinforcement learning algorithm explore a little bit, even whilst occasionally or maybe most of the time taking greedy actions. By the way, lot of people have commented that the name Epsilon-greedy policy is confusing because you're actually being greedy 95 percent of the time, not five percent of the time. So maybe 1 minus Epsilon-greedy policy, because it's 95 percent greedy, five percent exploring, that's actually a more accurate description of the algorithm. But for historical reasons, the name Epsilon-greedy policy is what has stuck. This is the name that people use to refer to the policy that explores actually Epsilon fraction of the time rather than this greedy Epsilon fraction of the time. Lastly, one of the trick that's sometimes used in reinforcement learning is to start off Epsilon high. Initially, you are taking random actions a lot at a time and then gradually decrease it, so that over time you are less likely to take actions randomly and more likely to use your improving estimates of the Q-function to pick good actions. For example, in the lunar lander exercise, you might start off with Epsilon very, very high, maybe even Epsilon equals 1.0. You're just picking actions completely at random initially and then gradually decrease it all the way down to say 0.01, so that eventually you're taking greedy actions 99 percent of the time and acting randomly only a very small one percent of the time. If this seems complicated, don't worry about it. We'll provide the code in the Jupiter lab that shows you how to do this. If you were to implement the algorithm as we've described it with the more efficient neural network architecture and with an Epsilon-greedy exploration policy, you find that they work pretty well on the lunar lander. One of the things that I've noticed for reinforcement learning algorithm is that compared to supervised learning, they're more finicky in terms of the choice of hyper parameters. For example, in supervised learning, if you set the learning rate a little bit too small, then maybe the algorithm will take longer to learn. Maybe it takes three times as long to train, which is annoying, but maybe not that bad. Whereas in reinforcement learning, find that if you set the value of Epsilon not quite as well, or set other parameters not quite as well, it doesn't take three times as long to learn. It may take 10 times or a 100 times as long to learn. Reinforcement learning algorithms, I think because they're are less mature than supervised learning algorithms, are much more finicky to little choices of parameters like that, and it actually sometimes is frankly more frustrating to tune these parameters with reinforcement learning algorithm compared to a supervised learning algorithm. But again, if you're worried about the practice lab, the program exercise, we'll give you a sense of good parameters to use in the program exercise so that you should be able to do that and successfully learn the lunar lander, hopefully without too many problems. In the next optional video, I want us to drive a couple more algorithm refinements, mini batching, and also using soft updates. Even without these additional refinements, the algorithm will work okay, but these are additional refinements that make the algorithm run much faster. It's okay if you skip this video, we've provided everything you need in the practice lab to hopefully successfully complete it. But if you're interested in learning about more of these details of two named reinforcement learning algorithms, then come with me and let's see in the next video, mini batching and soft updates.