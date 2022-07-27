Andrew Ng and Chelsea Finn on AI and Robotics

Unsupervised Learning, Recommenders, Reinforcement Learning
4.9 (1,092 ratings)

Course 3 of 3 in the Machine Learning Specialization

Collaborative Filtering, Unsupervised Learning, Recommender Systems, Reinforcement Learning, Anomaly Detection

4.9 (1,092 ratings)

RJ

Sep 26, 2022

clear, concise, well explained and best labs. this course is best starter for machine learning ( unsupervised).

thank you for Andrew Sir, and whole team for sharing your knowledge.

TK

Sep 9, 2022

It simply exceeded my expectations. I recommend it to whoever who is trying to learn the concepts and need tips related to industry practices, and overall wants an applied approach.

From the lesson

Reinforcement learning

This week, you will learn about reinforcement learning, and build a deep Q-learning neural network in order to land a virtual lunar lander on Mars!

Andrew Ng and Chelsea Finn on AI and Robotics33:18

Taught By

    Andrew Ng

    Instructor

    Eddy Shyu

    Curriculum Architect

    Aarti Bagul

    Curriculum Engineer

    Geoff Ladwig

    Curriculum Engineer

