Reducing the number of features (optional)

video-placeholder
Loading...
DeepLearning.AI
Unsupervised Learning, Recommenders, Reinforcement Learning
DeepLearning.AI

4.9 (617 ratings)

 | 

46K Students Enrolled

Course 3 of 3 in the Machine Learning Specialization

View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Collaborative Filtering, Unsupervised Learning, Recommender Systems, Reinforcement Learning, Anomaly Detection

Reviews

4.9 (617 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    92.54%
  • 4 stars
    6.80%
  • 3 stars
    0.48%
  • 1 star
    0.16%

RJ

Sep 26, 2022

clear, concise, well explained and best labs. this course is best starter for machine learning ( unsupervised).

thank you for Andrew Sir, and whole team for sharing your knowledge.

ML

Aug 17, 2022

This course is an excellent course for introductory machine learning. All of the topics are covered in great detail and It is an honor to be taught by Andrew N.G, the Great teacher.

From the lesson

Recommender systems

Reducing the number of features (optional)12:23
PCA algorithm (optional)17:50
PCA in code (optional)11:03

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Andrew Ng

    Instructor

  • Placeholder

    Eddy Shyu

    Curriculum Architect

  • Placeholder

    Aarti Bagul

    Curriculum Engineer

  • Placeholder

    Geoff Ladwig

    Curriculum Engineer

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder