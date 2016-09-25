Evaluation

Georgia Institute of Technology
Introduction to User Experience Design
Georgia Institute of Technology

Usability, User Experience (UX), User Experience Design (UXD), User Interface

MC

Sep 25, 2016

This is an insightful introductory course to User Experience Design. While it is just an introduction, the lessons and the examples provided were comprehensive, leaving you with a thirst for more.

RT

Jul 4, 2020

For an introductory course, this is very efficient and effective in learning terminologies and get a good high-level understanding of Process, types and common techniques used in Design process :)

From the lesson

Evaluation

The fourth step of the design cycle is presented. Techniques for determining how well the design meets usability constraints and user experience are presented

Taught By

    Dr. Rosa I. Arriaga

    Senior Research Scientist

