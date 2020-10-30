About the Discussion: Network Effects in an Autonomous Vehicle Market

University of Virginia
Artificial Intelligence in Marketing
University of Virginia

Skills You'll Learn

Business Model, Digital Marketing, Network Effects, Marketing Strategy, Customer Engagement

NC

Sep 6, 2021

It was a great course but if you want to learn more then i suggest to do a specialization rather than a single course.

SS

May 25, 2022

Perfect course for creating a strong base for understanding AI in Mkting.

From the lesson

Networks and Network Effects

Networks and Network Effects5:15
Money and Subsidy Sides2:43
Trigger Network Effects4:09
About the Discussion: Network Effects in an Autonomous Vehicle Market2:44
Can Machines Have Personalities?3:39
Week 2 Takeaways2:04

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Rajkumar Venkatesan

    Ronald Trzcinski Professor of Business Administration

