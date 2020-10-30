Let's dig deep, into deep learning. Deep learning is a kind of machine learning technique, that is used to do complex tasks, like classifying images, or predicting sales. It is a type of Machine Learning that is used for advanced activities. Now, deep learning, is a neural network, that has a lot of layers inbuilt into the neural network. The way I like to think of deep-learning, is to think of the difference between a grilled cheese, and a burger. Grilled cheese is what? It is two buns, with cheese in between. That's a neural network. A neural network has an input layer, and then an output layer. Then, there are some combinations of the input layer, that the neural network does, to produce your output. Now, deep learning has a lot of layers between the input and the output. So it adds layers to a neural network, just like a burger adds layers to grilled cheese. Now in a burger, you would take two buns, put your burger patty, grilled cheese, your tomatoes, your onions, and lettuce, those are all your deep layers. A grilled cheese does its job. It's edible, it is nice, and it might satisfy your hunger. But, a burger, more often than not, gives you a much more complex satisfaction and that's what a deep-learning does. A deep learning neural network, has all these layers, that is able to combine your input data into different ways, and give you an output that is more accurate, and more satisfactory. The biggest example, or I should say, the first big example of application of deep-learning, to a more practical scenario, was exhibited by IBM through their Watson program. The Watson program was used to play the game Jeopardy. Watson participated with other humans, in a Jeopardy game, and it won. Now you might think, what's the big deal in that? Jeopardy is a Quiz Master asking a bunch of questions, and a machine is really good, at extracting information from a database, and giving you the output and it's much better than humans in extracting information from a big database. Now, all of that is good, as long as, a human interprets the questions from the Quiz Master, translates it into a code for the machine to go then search, and the machine then goes into the database, and all the data is actually coded, and then finds the code that is correct for this particular question. Now, if all of that work is done by the humans, you're right, a machine should be able to do this, and you don't need deep-learning. This is where Watson really excelled, and was different than what we just described. Watson played the game almost all by itself. What do I mean by that? The Quiz Master asks a question. There's nobody translating the question to Watson. Watson is hearing the question, understanding the language, all the nuances in this language, and then translating that question into a bunch of queries into the database. This is what IBM calls it as cognition. The ability to take text data, and language, and understand the nuances of this language, and translate it into a question, or a query, into the database. Now, the problem doesn't stop there. Watson has to now query a database that is also text. So all the answers are also texts, have cognition in them, and it has to apply the same algorithms or maybe different algorithms, with some variations, as it used for the questions, to find the answers. Once it finds the answers, given, we're talking about language here, there are no hard and fast rules, and, there may be instances where the answer is not very clear. Now, another layer, remember deep neural networks in layers. Another layer, that Watson had, was to take all these different potential answers, and rank them in terms of probability of being correct. Now just like humans, sometimes we know the answer for sure, a 100 percent right and that is fine. It just had a probability of a 100 percent. But many times we have like a 60, 40 probability of two answers, and then it becomes like a coin toss and Watson was able to do all of this. The IBM Watson Project was famous because it behaved almost like a human, and used deep learning neural networks, to understand language, translate it into queries, get answers that are also language based, and give that answer based on its rankings of the different probabilities, for the different answer candidates. It was behaving just like a human, but it was using deep learning and AI to do a task that is complex, even for a lot of humans.