Disney+ Arrives on the Scene

AI is everywhere! By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence, businesses and marketers have amazing growth potential, and the opportunities to enhance marketing with AI are always expanding. But how can businesses use AI tools to drive their success and gain sustainable competitive advantages? What are the challenges faced by businesses as they implement AI into their marketing strategies? In this course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, and delivered by Professor of Business Administration Raj Venkatesan, you will explore an important frontier of digital transformation in marketing. You will examine three key forces that enable AI in marketing strategies - Algorithms, Networks, and Data - and gain a deeper understanding of how businesses in a wide variety of industries can get the most out of this exciting technology. You will see real world examples of successful companies like Ford, Netflix, and the Washington Post using AI to take on the competition in new and creative ways, and hear from experts about how AI is shaping the present and the future in their respective industries. You can learn more about Raj by following his posts on Twitter (@rajkumarvenk) and on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/education-marketing.