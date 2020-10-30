Interview: Patrick Cullen on Innovation at the Washington Post – Part 2

This is a fascinating story for me, especially about the software as a service and the way you are matching brand advertisements to the content of the story. I'm sure this is going to be a product that many other newspapers and brands would want to use. Towards the end, I do want us to talk about how AI has transformed Washington Post as a news organization. That's a really great question because this really has been a journey for us. We started small. We built simple systems where we could be successful, like the recommendation system that I mentioned earlier on. I think what's transformed the business is a couple of things. Number 1 is developing trust in machine learning with your business. I think this is so critical and often overlooked. There's a lot of media coverage in machine learning, and it's not all positive. No one would consider running their business without computers, but machine learning is always one of those things where it feels a little bit scary or a little bit out of reach. Helping your business understand that neither one of those things are true is very helpful early on in developing that trust. That's the number 1 thing that we've learned. That's been part of that journey is developing that trust and bring it down to Earth and helping people see that it's a way of making their jobs easier. The second thing of how it's transformed is that we start to think about where we can apply this technology in the future. It's often hard to wrap your mind around what's possible. You hear a lot of interesting stories, very advanced machine learning techniques, and it feels very much like science fiction. How do you actually apply it your business? What I found is that, the best way to help your business understand this is actually build proof of concepts or simple systems that show them what's possible, and that starts to get them thinking creatively about how they can use it to help them. Another example of this actually, that's really interesting, is we have a fairly significant customer support system for dealing with subscribers and any issues they might have. They came to us because they had heard about some of the things that we've done, and they were interested in if we can do anything to help them identify trends in support requests that they were seeing. Now, it wasn't a tremendous amount of data, but were able to take the data, use some machine learning, unsupervised techniques, like clustering, to show them groups of support issues to help them have information to go with their insights that they'd already seen from sampling the data because there was so much data they couldn't really look at all the support cases. It gave them a nice way of automating and improving their process. It's really nice to see members of the business, your stake holders, coming to you with suggestions about where they think machine learning could be successful. That's really where you want to transform your business, is thinking about where they can apply this technique, helping them see that it's accessible, it's something that they can reach, and that your organization can do. It all starts with these small wins that you develop early on, and really helping people do their job better. That's the number 1 suggestion that I have, is if you want to get started in this journey, find somebody in the organization that has a challenging job and use machine learning to make their job easier. You'll build the trust, the interests, and it really helps move you to more advanced techniques and more buy-in from the organization to support and fund this type of thing. That's an amazing insight; find somebody who has a challenging job and use machine learning to make their job easier. I think you said it very well there as to how AI can help and transform organizations across the board. Patrick, any kind of journey, or project has ups and downs. Sometimes you learn the most from some of things that didn't go as planned or some of our failures. If you don't mind, could you share some of the projects that perhaps didn't go as planned and what were the learnings that you took from that? Yeah, that's a really great question because a lot of times you always hear about the successes, but really the journey is filled with failures and missteps. One of my favorites actually is a system that we built to generate headlines. We have this idea that if we could automatically generate headlines, we might be able to generate headlines that were better than what people could generate that result in more people clicking on articles. We built a system to do this. We showed it to some people, and it had some moderate success. But one of the big things that we learned from it is that nobody trusted the headlines that it generated. There was no way for the system to understand that the headline was accurate. We put a lot of our brand behind being accurate and telling accurate news, and so we pretty quickly realized that there's no way for a machine learning systems to be 100 percent accurate. You can't tie a system that's only partially accurate to your brand, where that's the core or part of your brand is being accurate. So we quickly realized that these generating content for headlines was not going to work where there was no supervision involved with it. Now we could generate ideas, but we couldn't generate the headline automatically and publish it without a person reviewing it. This also led us to the heliograph system, I mentioned, to building a more robust way of testing that system where there's people reviewing various versions of articles, so that we're confident when it produced things, that it was actually saying something that was accurate. The lesson there was: one, was that all of the technology was interesting. It wasn't a good match for our brand and company. Second, it helped us to improve another project that we did later and to have some of those insights so that we didn't make that same type of mistake later in trying to apply this technology. Thank you very much Patrick for your time and for sharing these stories and insights with us. It's my pleasure to be here, and I'm happy to share these insights that we've had. We're at the beginning of our journey and we look forward to what we'll accomplish in the future. Thanks for having me on as a guest.