Now we looked at how data is used in AI. Next, we're going to look at what is the role of algorithms in developing AI and specifically machine learning which is the main algorithm for AI. Now AI is this broad concept that includes using the data, using algorithms to do your tasks and then looking at the output and the rigor of those tasks. A famous example that is used in the popular media for AI is machine winning in the game of jeopardy. Now, the AI has to use some algorithms and that algorithms is within the domain of machine learning. So all the algorithms the machine uses to process all this data to either classify images or predict some sales is called machine learning. And deep learning is an example of machine learning that is a little more advanced than is probably used in more advanced things like the jeopardy example. Now, we've looked at AI, machine learning, deep learning, and you're thinking I thought processing data was the domain of statistics. Now that is true and there is a lot of commonality between statistics and machine learning which I'm going to explain now. Let me just tell you that I'm going to use a lot of terms from statistics and map it to machine learning here, but if you're not familiar with these statistics terms, don't worry you can just Google these terms and it's very easy to find explanations for what they are. But bear in mind what I'm basically trying to do is tell you that there's a lot of commonalities between statistics and machine learning. I should also acknowledge that machine learning is built on statistics and developed more advanced algorithms that are used for some of these AI tasks. Now, in statistics there's a term called estimation and fitting, in machine learning the equivalent term is learning. In statistics you have something called confirmatory data analysis and in machine learning you have something called hypothesis testing. And in statistics you have something called data point, in machine learning it's called example or instance. Getting a hang of this? Let's keep going. In statistics you have something called parameters, in machine learning you have something called weights. Statistics you have something called regression or classification, it's called supervised learning in machine learning. Clustering in statistics is called unsupervised learning in machine learning. I'm getting really confused myself, all these different terms, but they're doing the same thing, let's keep going. Covariant in statistics is called feature in machine learning. Response in statistics is called label. So you can now see that all these different terms, people have domain specific terms but they're doing pretty much the same things. Now, let's look at the different types of machine learning. So I look at machine learning in four ways. Regression, dimensionality reduction, classification, and clustering. So we're going to use an example of Airbnb to understand how a company like that would use each of these four different types of machine learning for different objectives. So let's start with regression. Regression is a machine learning technique that predicts values or outcomes based on certain independent variables or predictors. In the Airbnb case, regression could be used to predict sales of property or how much of property would be rented out, right? And to predict it, it might use independent variables like the features of the property. It could use something like the reviews that you provide of all these properties, the price of the property, all these are things that might explain whether property gets rented or not. Now dimensionality reduction uses algorithms to turn all this messy data, unstructured data into numeric values or structured data. In the Airbnb example, the unstructured data could be all this text that comes from the reviews that we put in to explain our experiences. We love doing that and Airbnb wants you to do that. Now it can take all this information, apply text analytics which is a dimensionality reduction technique and create for all the reviews for its property, create a single score called a sentiment score. Now, this sentiment score can be used as a predictor in a regression or in other instances. Now the third technique is called classification. This is similar to image classification where you use different features of a particular product or image variable and then try to classify into different categories. Now let's go to the Airbnb example. Let's stick with the image classification example here. Now we put all these images of all the properties on Airbnb, right? We might be putting here's the bathroom, here is the kitchen, here is the living room, here is the bedroom, here is the veranda. All these images are going into Airbnb. Now sometimes we classify them right, sometimes you make forget to classify them. Wouldn't it be nice for Airbnb to have an algorithm which is a classification algorithm to take all these images and automatically say, hey, I recognize that's a kitchen boom, I recognize that, that's a bedroom boom, and then it classifies it automatically for us and makes the experience of hosts to put the images of their property much simpler. Finally, the fourth one is called clustering, which takes group of data points and puts them into different segments based on some attributes. Now let's go back to our friendly example of Airbnb. Now Airbnb may want to cluster the different properties into whether it is good for a family, good for a couple going on a honeymoon, good for adventurers. So it can use a clustering algorithm like k means clustering to take all these properties and put them into segments so that if somebody comes into Airbnb says, going to California for a hiking adventure, what are the good properties? So it shows up these properties that are classified are, pardon me, segmented and put it into the adventure segment, show those images first. So what we have seen in this segment is looking at how the machine uses algorithms to take all the training data to come up with ways to learn about doing the task effectively, like image classification or clustering different properties into different segments and then provide these outputs that the company can then use. So in the next video we're going to go deeper into deep learning, a kind of machine learning that is a little more advanced.