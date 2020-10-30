The Success of the Washington Post

The Washington Post, is an iconic newspaper. But just like every other newspaper in the industry, they faced headwinds because of digital media. In 2013, they were losing about $40 million every year. And they sold the company to Jeff Bazos. So what happened after that? Let's look at it. Washington Post started getting more visitors to his website. From 2014 to 2015, you see the growth in visitors to Washington Post website. And you can see that by October 2015, the number of visitors to the website was similar to New York Times. By far the leading newspaper in the industry. Now, why is this important? If you're a newspaper, you need advertising revenue. And advertisers come to your website if there are a lot of people reading your news, i.e, you have a lot of visitors to your website. So clearly Washington Post, is catching up to New York Times. Let's dig a little deeper. Washington Post is a privately held company. So all the information we have is based on a news release they did in September 2017. But that news release was really interesting. It showed how Washington Post was catching up to New York Times. The number of digital subscribers, hit about a million in September 2017 for the Washington Post. New York Times at the time, had 2.4 million digital subscribers. That digital ad revenue from Washington Post, was more than 100 million. For New York Times it was about 54 million. So Washington Post is really catching up to New York Times, on ad revenue. The number of stories and videos per day that Washington Post was putting out, was about 500. That's more than double, the number of stories and videos from New York Times. The interesting part in all of this, is the staff of in Washington Post and New York Times is compatible. So they're producing more, with a comparible head count. What is going on here? What is behind the transformation of Washington post? The answer is, how Washington Post used AI in their product and marketing strategy. First things first, they used search engine optimization. Which was a necessary thing, a low hanging fruit, that they did it well. So that when somebody searched for a news article, Washington Post showed up on Google. Next, they really did some fascinating stuff on AI in marketing. They developed Heliograf, this is an AI powered story writing machine. Interesting, isn't it? Heliograf writes new stories by itself. It does it for reporting of election news, reporting of suppose stories. These are to a large extent, standardized news formats. And the most interesting part at least to me, in this was Heliograf was trained by journalists. They wanted to create something like Heliograf, they wanted to be supportive of it. Because if this machine started doing well. They would have more time to do higher order work like investigative journalism. So Heliograph was augmenting and enabling journalist. So they were more than willing to help develop this machine that could write new stories. Next, they develop Clavis. Which is a news recommendation system. So if you register on Washington Post and subscribe to their new magazine, digital magazine. You would then have clavis recommending news articles to you, based on your reading habits. This is like a recommendation system in Netflix, and Pandora. Now, what Clavis also did was, it started understanding the context of the news. And this was really important for advertisers. because advertisers want their brand advertised next to news stories, that are relevant to them. Think about Nike wanting to advertise next to news stories. Then they developed Modbot, which is a machine based content moderator system. That would check the comments and discussions, on the news board of Washington Post. And ensure that the language is up to the high standards of Washington Post. All of these, Heliograph, Clavus, Modbot, search engine optimization. Represent using AI to develop a better news experience for your customers. And Washington Post was really benefiting from developing all these. And then providing a good experience for their customers. Now, let's go and find out more about these amazing developments of AI and marketing from Patrick Cullen. Who works for Washington Post.