What Is AI?

What is artificial intelligence? To know this, we need to first understand the Turing Test. The Turing test was first proposed by Alan Turing, one of the pioneers of AI, and he proposed something called the Imitation Game. In this game, basically you have a human, and there are some questions asked, and there is answers coming from another room. The human should not be able to distinguish whether those answers coming from the other room is from a machine or a human. Pretty interesting, this kind of AI is a high bar which many systems have not been able to achieve yet. For marketing we'll use a much more practical definition provided by John McCarthy, who is considered the father of AI. His definition states that a system has AI if it performs actions, that if performed by humans, would be considered intelligent. Now this is a more practical definition that we can use for applications in marketing. What are those applications in marketing? In very practical terms in marketing, we need to be able to classify images. That's an easy task, except when you are trying to classify: a dog versus a mop, a dog versus a muffin, or a dog versus a blanket. You can see that some of these images, even humans, can get misled here. Some of the dogs and mop examples here are pretty difficult for even me. What are some other examples? The other example would be Google Lens, you see this facial scrub and you like it, you want to buy it, what you would do? You take out your smartphone, show your camera on this facial scrub, Google Lens can recognize the facial scrub using image recognition, read the text, find the brand name, and then automatically find out where all you can buy it for what price. Pretty cool. Another example is G-mail now answers your emails for you if you let it do it. That might freak someone out. But you know what? When I'm angry, I feel like G-mail should answer my emails. Another example would be image classification. Let's look at our image classification example here between a dog and a muffin, and this example also will allow us to understand why AI is becoming so popular now. It has been there forever, but why are we using it more and more often now? Yes, data is more available. Yes, we have more competing capability, but there is a fundamental shift in AI that has happened that is now allowing this takeoff in AI to happen. The fundamental shift is to go from a rules-based to a data-driven AI. Now, what is a rules-based AI? Let's consider the example of dog versus muffin. A rule to identify a muffin could be a brown circle with three black dots, many muffins fall under that category. Until, we recognize that many dogs also classify with the definition of a brown circle with three black dots. Now you might say, wait a minute, for a dog I can say that around one of the black circles, there are some white lines called whiskers. Fair enough. Now I can show you muffin pictures that have some grooves around one of the black dots that look like whiskers. The idea here is that at some point there will always be an exception that breaks down your rules-based AI, making it practically difficult to use at scale. That's why recently researchers have gone into something called a data-driven AI. This is really fascinating. What they're doing is basically taking a lot of images of muffins and dogs. Lot of them, and classifying them before the machine reads them using humans. Humans look at all these images and classify there's a: muffin, dog, muffin, dog, and then with these classifications, all this image data is fed into a machine. The machine has this AI algorithm that reads all this data and the human classifications and finds out its own algorithm to classify these muffins and dog images that were classified by humans and then gives the output, which is images classified as muffin, muffin, muffin, and dog, dog, dog. Here is what is interesting, that when the machine is trained like this using data-driven AI, you can show a new picture of a muffin and the trained AI algorithm can classify it accurately, even if a human did not classify the muffin picture beforehand. Now this tells you the power of data-driven AI and how it is being able to now be used at scale in marketing. We looked at what is AI? What are some applications of AI? And how this new phenomenon of data-driven AI is allowing us to use AI at scale in marketing.