You've thought about the type of business that you have. The type of business wrapped around your product. Infrastructure, scope, or product driven. Now, we can look at the delivery side of the business model canvas. And this is everything to the left here. Basically, your cost drivers and the relationship of your delivery capabilities to everything else. Some examples of this for Enble quiz are the key activities, are quiz development, creating new quizzes that are relevant to the types of jobs and skills that their customers want to develop. Process expertise, so how do companies do a good job at acquiring talent, and upscaling talent, and how do we kind of bake those best practices into the way the customers interact with our product. And finally, project development itself so taking this web app that they have and being able to execute and expand quickly on these things. Now, let's take a pause. What type of business do you think Enable quiz is? Infrastructure, scope or products? I would say that it's infrastructure. And the reason why I say that is you could say it's product, most software companies would kind of go there in the beginning, but I would say it's really infrastructure. We have these quizzes that we have to create and develop. How many people can we get to use them? Can we get them to use them for hiring people? Can we get them to use them for helping people to decide their skills development plan? So I would say it's most principally infrastructure oriented in that, their profit driver is probably going to be, how many quizzes they can get out to how many people they may get paid a flat rate or something. But, ultimately, it's really the utilization of this quiz infrastructure that is going to be the thing that their customers most ascribe value to, I would think. If you don't agree, post the discussion forum and I would love you hear about it. Key resources for them are these quiz banks so all the different types of questions they have. The data they have on the performance of a quizzes which they will pair with some activity in data science and machine learning to improve the performance of their product beyond what they can figure out themselves. And finally, they're user based. Now, this is an assumption or a hypothesis about what they think will be important because in this case, we're looking at an actually H3 business, not an H1 business and new business. But that's okay, I mean if you have a new product, it's still okay to spend time on this, just make sure that it's this relationship or your emerging understanding of the relationship between customer segments and value proposition is driving these things and not the other way around. Because as we discussed with the Venn diagram of product management, it's really that dimension and desirability, that should be driving the rest of your activity. I think you'll find the business model canvas a really good focal tool. I think you'll find it a good collaboration tool. Even if it's not your job to create the business model, or the strategy, it's a great place to quickly sketch out some ideas about what you think you're doing and how it relates to everything else and to ask questions of your collaborators be they your managers or people in other areas about how are we focusing on these things, and how are we delivering something that's valuable to the customer and is going to drive good performance at the firm. Another thing I think is worth thinking about, assuming you are in digital, is how this business type affects the way that you approach your development and your work with your development team. Now, these statements won't necessarily be true for every single case, but I think they are worth thinking about, and they may be a good kind of center piece for how you purchase development. If you are an infrastructure based business, you're AWS for example, your core application is what creates access to the store of value, so this would be all the stuff about how Amazon spins up servers and allows access to them, and manages security and sign on and things like that. And then, APIs and service layers are really important because maybe you noticed in a URL that you get redirected to AWS or something, services like Hiroku and WordPress instances, lots of different apps that are parts of totally different business model types, goal oriented, product oriented, are built on top of AWS. And that's great for them. That drives volume of that core application. So this API, this service, the way that other products interface to, it's probably going to be really important if you're an infrastructure business. And if we think Enable Quiz is an infrastructure business, that might mean sign-on integration with it. There's a core learning management system that the customer is using. It's probably pretty important. The View Layer/UI may not even exist, or may not be super important. If you are a scope based business, you're probably consuming a lot of third party services. And so the core application is something that is focused on enhancing the user and buyer experience. And you're probably a consumer of APIs and services. Integrating them together, and presenting them as a single experience to the user, than a provider of these things. Though that may not necessarily be the case. And the view is pretty important to managing this buying experience and creating a unifying experience across a lot of different things. And maybe also very import to be able to customize this because there may be some variation among the buyers and if you're a skill base business, you may need to be able to be a little more flexible with regard to your buyers since you want to taken expanded share of their activity and there may be some variation inherent in that. A product focus company or product is the core application enables user centric experimentation and innovation so careful observation of user activity continuous integration and continuous delivery and the ability to really quickly experiment and change things is really important. And the API and Services may be important. Honestly, it's kind of hard to make a meaningful statement about that in this case I would say, and the View Layers is really important to delivering on whatever is this special proprietary user experience. Those are some ideas. Also here, I would love to hear your thoughts in the discussion forum if you think about this with regard to your own product or other products you've worked on. So those are some ideas on how to think about how business model type relates to your focus, and your execution on an existing product.