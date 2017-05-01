Creating a Maintainable Focus with UX Mapping: Qualitative Analytics

You've learned how to go out and interview customers or users, so that you have a right problem hypothesis persona job to be done. We've looked at how to test your propositions with lean startup. Week to week as you after you've done these things and how do you decide, whether enough and how do you decide where you're going to focus? Do you sit with the team and read through all those things, probably not. And so it's very useful to have kind of a summary item, in information radiator. If you will is an agile term for this kind of thing, where you're looking at the overall UX arc for these users. And you're thinking about how things are going across that arc. And so for that I like this UX map and it generally looks like this, there's a template in the Google Doc or Microsoft Word that you can use. And then the first thing we need to do is ask, what do we mean for this particular proposition by acquisition, onboarding, engagement outcomes and retention. Now, generally acquisition means how do we get somebody started with this thing? If it's enabled quiz, how do they sign up. If it's, h back in a hurry building an application for technicians to look for replacement parts, how do we get them to log on and try it out? Onboarding is the next step, what we mean by this is, what are the minimum set of actions the user has to take to get some kind of reward. For example with enable quiz that might mean, administering a quiz to a real job candidate and taking that and being able to have that on hand to make the next decision about what to do. With H back in a hurry, it might mean for example finding apart and at least being able to tell the customer about pricing and availability and decide the next steps without calling the central dispatch and dealing with all that overhead. Engagement means, has the customer standardized on using our proposition for the job to be done that we have established is the focal job to be done or set of jobs to be done. And so here what we were kind of asking is well, if we denominate that the kids of that activity, for example, how many candidates does. Hector the HR manager interview every month, every week. And how many quizzes did you use that could tell us about engagement. If we know it was, we probably do in the case of H back and hurry, how many parts did this technician order this month? And then how many of those did they order through the parts application, that tells us how engaged they are at, ten percent through the application. They're not really using it very much at 100%,they are. Outcomes has to do with, if they make a habit out of this, are the good things that were the original premise of the proposition happening for the user. For example, with the enable quiz example it's probably something like is this reducing the amount of candidates that the hiring manager has to interview? Is it reducing the amount of time it takes the company to go from posting a job to having a candidate in the door hired and working at the company. And then finally, so outcomes is kind of about them, the customer of the user. And retention is kind of about us all the things that we want to have happen with that customer relationship. For example, if it's enabled quiz this would be converting from a free trial to paid and it would be renewing and it would be potentially upsizing the subscription for this software as a service thing. If with a track in a hurry, it would be the technicians continuing to use it and recommending it to their colleagues. And here's an example of of what this might look like for enabled quiz. Just, essentially the things that we just talked about and this is the first thing that I would always try to do, is just pencil this out and think about what it might be. If you have an analytics or data science background, this is kind of the ground truth of the quantitative evidence that we're going to get to down here. When we look at these numbers, where are those actually coming from, what is the user actually really doing? And do we understand where those numbers are coming from? How do I get to that definition there, one thing that is maybe a little new to you, but it's a very useful way to especially work with the team and even just put yourself in the customer's shoes, is story boarding. And here is a story board of Hector, the HR manager going from acquisition to retention with enable quiz. Now, there's two reasons this storyboard doesn't look all that great. Number one is, I'm not very good at drawing. But more importantly, number two is, the art of this is not important and just kind of like a bad dancer because everybody permission to just get funky. I am showing you these hand drawn storyboards that aren't that great, because, I think you'll get a lot regardless of your drawing skills. I think you'll get a lot out of being able to do these on the white board or sit and sketch them in your notebook while you're sitting at your desk. And rather than making a big deal about these, it's more important that they're kind of regular habit, a way to say, what do we really mean by this? Let's be specific, let's, kind of capture what we're saying about this? So here we see on Hector's a list is finishing a lot of new hires and this, this is important because we're probably not going to acquire any users that don't have that on their A list. Then with onboarding. Here he is, he's creating his first quiz so that he can use it and he is administering that quiz to a candidate. So these are both, these are both pertinent onboarding and then engagement is, here's another hiring manager, Helena, the hiring manager saying the Hector, Hey,, I heard that those, those quizzes are real helpful for pairing with your job description so that HR can do a more thorough job of screening the candidates, could I get one of those? And so there was a company as Hector, which, who works with multiple hiring managers, they're making a habit, they're getting engaged with the product. Hypothetically, outcomes is, hey, Hector has gotta, okay, let's say that is reduced time from job posting to hire and he's achieved a 41% reduction in that, that he's able to talk about and retention is okay. He's, posting about how much he likes it to linkedin because, maybe we're trying to use a organic engine of growth where people talk about their success with the product rather than focusing on page channels and right or wrong. It's not particularly important and that, that sounds weird, doesn't it? The most important thing though is just to get started and to be specific with these storyboards. So if you're not sure how some of these stuffs are happening right now, take your best guess, because the most important thing with good product design and hypothesis driven development is to drive to something that's either specifically right and you're going to continue with it or specifically wrong and you can at least know what happened and then you can figure out your next step on that basis. The storyboards are a really good way to do that with your qualitative evidence to help drive and focus and really incite curiosity about what you're going to look at with the quantitative evidence that you're also going to layer into this UX map.