You've learned about how to go and find the right problem, at least a problem that is specific and testable and exists for a specific user and is specifically important to them. You've also learned about how we can use techniques from Lean Startup to test our demand hypothesis. Answer the question of whether we really have a proposition that's better enough at delivering on that job to be done. That problem versus the alternatives, so that we know whether we should move this forward into product development and design. Now, we're going to turn our attention to this question of the usability hypothesis. User stories really are the centerpiece of this. They do an excellent job of serving as usability hypotheses. For a lot of teams, they're already a normal part of their habits and agile cadences, but that's the good news. Let's take a look at the format for these. There's no single accepted format, but a common one that I think is a good fit with this hypothesis-driven approach to design and product development in general is, as a persona, I want to do something so that I can realize a reward. The idea is we want to make sure we identify specifically who were talking about and that we have a testable reward at the end here. This last clause is bottom part is the part that I see most people struggle with. A, we need to make sure that the reward is testable. B, we need to make sure that it's immediate and relevant to the specific action that the users are taking. Let me show you an example what I mean. Here's an epic, kind of a larger in scope user story that we might unpack with smaller stories. As Hector, the HR manager, I want to create a screen quiz so that why, how we know he's done so that he can make the world a better place, so that he can hire lots of people. Those may be relevant, but they're too abstract and they're not testable and relevant to the job at hand. Something like so that I can make sure I'm prepared to use it when our EV job candidates that's relevant, that's a good definition of done. Hector wants to know that the quiz is created. It's going to work properly. It's going to work in a way that he understands when a candidate comes in the next day or that afternoon and sits in front of this quiz. Then I like to use storyboards to unpack these, see if I thought about all the different things that have to happen it's not always just yellow brick road. Sometimes we want to make sure that we were designing for important corner cases and things that might not go perfectly. In this example, Hector gets a request from Francine for a new job opening. He drafts a quiz that he wants to check with her. She's busy and she takes a look at it and lets them know it's okay. He finds out he's got to upgrade his service tier. He does that. Now, at the last minute, Francine is like, Hey, can you add a few custom questions? Hector does it, and then he tests it and it's ready to go. What this helps us do is think about the child stories or more detailed stories that we might use to unpack that. Those are the stories you see here. For example, he wants to look at the existing quizzes he's created to figure out if he can reuse all or part of those as he's creating this new quiz. You can see a few of these here. Isn't necessarily a complete inventory of them. You can see these if you want to read through them in a little slower. There is a reference to a bunch of examples for this in the course resources. One other thing that really compliments this hypothesis-driven, testable approach to usability hypothesis is layering in simple, almost silly seeming analytical questions against each of these stories. For example, on this one about the existing quizzes, do the users browse these quizzes before they create new ones? How many new quizzes start as copies of old ones? These are just basically specific dispositions of the general question of, well, how do we know if anybody uses this and how will we know if it helps them move to the next step? This is a very good thing to do for two reasons. One, it will help you write better user stories and make sure they're testable in which everybody struggles with, it's never like you always write the perfect user story. Two, this will give you an anchor point to make sure that you've instrumented the right metrics into the code so you can actually observe the things that's important because with analytics, people tend to get lost in all the different things they might puzzle over the analytics products produced lots of stuff. It's not necessarily the right thing. Even if it is, you need to make sure you know what that one or two focal metrics are for an individual user story implementation. Another thing that these allow you to do along with the UX map is the thing that is called User Story Map is something Jeff Patton wrote a book about. This is quite good. The general idea is we want to have what we would call our UX arc, the qualitative part or storyboard. Then we want to layer our stories in slices that are vertical like this. The reason why this is so important is that it's pretty natural for a team to just focus on one area at a time. We might just focus on all the different ways that Hector might want to search for these exists in quizzes. That would be a terrible mistake because what we really want is to do a version of the whole arc, implement the most important user stories and see how it goes so that we can meaningfully test user behavior. Then we move on and loop down to this second stripe. For example, simple example, let's say you have an e-commerce site, the user experience arc is search, select, purchase. The natural tendency of light it seems is to write all this stuff then all of this stuff, then all this stuff. But that's not a good way to go. What you really want to do is write a simple version of this, get it in front of users to test it and see how they react to it and then iterate from there. These user stories are a good way to break up the work and sequence it to maximize your learning and minimize your waist. As we go forward in the course and indeed in the specialization, most everything having to do with this right solution rubric revolves around these user stories. Getting good at writing these is an excellent habit for product managers to, on the one hand, do their homework and make sure that they've validated their ideas and texture them out. On the other hand, explain what thereafter in a way that leaves their teams and their talent. The design side, the coding side of the analytics data science side. Free to think about how they might best implement these and act on them and get them into the product pipeline. Those are some ideas on getting to an outcome-oriented definition of done with your solution work.