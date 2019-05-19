DPM Specialization Intro

In case you're thinking about joining me for the digital product management specialization, I thought I'd tell you a little bit about it. Now there's this idea that, yes, product management is about so many different things, product managers do everything. And I think that can be true, but that's probably not the most reliable way to become a great product manager. One of the hardest but most important things about being a successful product manager is creating focus. What does that mean and how do you do it? That's really what this specialization is about. I would unpack it into two primary things. Number one, identifying and testing, validating product market fit. What, fundamentally, are we doing for our customer versus not doing and how do we know that what we have is better enough than the alternatives that our customer is going to prefer it? Before we generate a lot of waste trying to kind of multiply by zero and do something that we don't know who it's for and we don't know if they really want it. The second related thing is taking those learnings and translating them into productive, healthy interfaces with your interdisciplinary collaborator, marketing, growth, development being one of the most principled design. How do you do that? Those are the two things that I think are most important. You'll often see product management unpacked into a Venn diagram like this where we have desirability, feasibility, viability. Desirability is does this customer want it? This is kind of a proxy for or sort of loosely referenced to product market fit, I would say, in the terms we're going to use in the course. Feasibility is can we build it, and viability is can we make money at it. These two things, they matter and they're important, but frankly, they're pretty well understood. Achieving desirability is the thing that really is going to make your product relevant or not relevant. And if you don't achieve desirability, or you can achieve it or you don't know what it means, all these other things are not going to matter. And so this idea of product market fit in creating a healthy business model around it with your collaborators is really central to successful product management. So what we're gnna look at in the specialization is how we do that, and we're going to look at what product-market fit means, how we unpack it, and how we test it. And then we're going to look at how we create successful interfaces with all our various collaborators,design, development, project management, data science, even finance and legal, GNA, sales and marketing. We're going to look at what does product market fit mean to them and how do we help them work with us to amplify it and make the product, make the business model perform better. How are we going to do that? Well, we'll start here in digital product management, modern fundamentals, and then we'll move on to apply those concepts in four courses that are also part of the Agile development specialization. Those are, number one, Agile meets design thinking. Here we're going to look at how we bring really strong validated inputs that dovetail the product market fit and make product m arket fit something that we bring to life for our collaborators throughout this product pipeline where we go from observation to release product. In course two, hypothesis driven development, we're going to really focus in on these three principal practice areas of our product pipeline and we're going to look at how we unpack those, all those different things, into testable hypotheses that we can use as nice clear focal points for our team. Even when we're innovating, even when we're operating in an environment of uncertainty about what's going to be a win. Three, Agile analytics, we're going to look at how we bring analytics into our design process, our development process so we make it part of how we formulate better ideas, how we develop things, and how we use Agile to iterate more purposefully and learn what's really working for our customer and what product market fit means. And in course four, managing an Agile team, few teams that are innovating in digital aren't using Agile in some form. We're going to look at the underlying jobs of running a product team and how we pair the various practices of Agile with those to iteratively get better and better at collaborating together. So if you're a product manager now, if you're thinking of being a product manager, I think these tools will really help you do your job better and create a really successful team that's getting to product market fit.