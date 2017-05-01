Identifying What Matters through Customer Discovery & Testing

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of Virginia
Digital Product Management: Modern Fundamentals
University of Virginia

4.7 (4,700 ratings)

 | 

160K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Product/Market Fit, Product Management, Design Thinking, Innovation Pipeline, Lean Startup

Reviews

4.7 (4,700 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    77.17%
  • 4 stars
    18.95%
  • 3 stars
    2.78%
  • 2 stars
    0.55%
  • 1 star
    0.53%

SG

May 21, 2020

It was a really wonderful and structured course for Product Managers. There are many techniques which I didn't know and can use now to my product. Recommended course for all type of Product Managers.

JB

May 19, 2019

I liked the course content, even though i do not work - yet - with product. It gave me a good overview of what to expect in the near future, when i expect to be able to put the knowledge into action.

From the lesson

Using Today's Product Management Methods

Module Intro: Ready for Week 26:47
What Kind of PM Are You?3:38
Effectuating Better Product Pipelines with Agile7:21
Identifying What Matters through Customer Discovery & Testing8:41
Minimizing Waste with Lean Startup8:43
Creating a Maintainable Focus with UX Mapping: Qualitative Analytics7:21
Creating a Maintainable Focus with UX Mapping: Quantitative Analytics3:04

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Alex Cowan

    Faculty & Batten Fellow

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder