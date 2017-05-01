Iteratively Getting to Usability with Testing, Prototyping, and Analytics

You've learned how to have user stories serve as your usability hypothesis, which is a terrific way to make this kind of hypothesis driven approach to continuous design. Specifically over here in finding the right solution, something that is casual that has worked for many agile teams who use user stories on a regular basis. Not as part of a special design thing that happens a very particular time, but as a way to balance specificity, provocation about what really matters and yet not prescribe the implementation. And we have looked at how to ask analytical questions and link these two app analytics. So your test driven, what your definition is during hypothesis testing before you even start coding this thing, which is very good habit to be hypothesis driven test driven in that way. However, there is a terrific opportunity to explore UI alternatives and do even better work here. And come into your hypothesis testing for the content you release before you even code it during the continuous design process. And that is something we do by moving our user stories into usability test framing and then using low fidelity prototyping tools to build them and build testable prototypes. Now, you may wonder, shouldn't it? The order this looks weird shouldn't we prototype first and then do the usability testing because we have a thing that we build it and then we test it? And the answer is no. And there's a very specific reason why everybody loves prototypes. They are fun. They feel more like real work. You have a tangible output and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. All that is true, it's good. You should capitalize on that. However, if you don't, I find in practice if you don't do the usability test first, then the prototype will end up getting retrofit and their usability test doesn't really make as much sense. That sort of better version of that is probably that by framing the usability testing, you're going to do better work on the prototypes that you build as you explore alternative user interface ideas. In a way, this parallels a popular agile practice in the coding application development section of things called test driven development. Where developers will write the test for the code that they're going to write about to create and then write the code to make sure it passes the test. And so the important thing here is that instead of asking a specialist designer, hey, can we do some usability testing for release this? And then you hear well, we don't really have time to make any changes anyway. So what's really the point? A lot of teams fall into that trap. We're doing this testing early and we're doing it often a good way to look at usability testing is that broadly speaking, it's in these three general phases. Exploratory, assessment and validation. Have you been in the glass rooms where they do very clinical, carefully observed usability testing probably that's most equivalent to this validation testing everything's very tightly instrumented. We're testing the thing that we've already built, maybe we'll make changes on the margin. But probably in practice this is only useful to kind of compare with our field measurements. And kind of ask ourselves whether what we're observing versus the way that we were testing If there's tension there. The wins are mostly making this more self service. A product manager, generalist can go and sketch a low fidelity prototypes for exploratory testing or better yet parallel alternative prototypes and bring those into exploratory testing with a user. And then if they want flesh those ideas out even more once they choose a direction with assessment testing. So idea is that we're going to take something and we're going to test it early on and we're going to test it a lot before we over invest in designing it out into a lot of detail. This is what one of these usability test items looks like. And the cool thing about it is that you can see really, it's the user story where we say, here's the research objective, how are we doing on this user story? And there's just two things we're adding here, a moderator guide which is where we're supplying motivation to the user. We test usability, we are not testing motivation, we're not testing whether this problem exists for the subject or not. We're just testing if they were motivated to do this certain thing, how hard is it for them to do that with this interface. Now, here again just like it would be great if we could ask subjects when we're doing these discovery interviews. Hey do you want to buy this product? We're thinking of building. Wouldn't it be nice if we could just do all that stuff at the same time? You can but you need to divide it up and ask the different kinds of questions that we you learned about or you can read about in customer discovery if you ask a subject. Hey, would you like to use this software? Well then they probably don't, they probably not in a situation where they want to use it. However, you give them a specific example and you prompt them. Anybody who roughly matches your persona can be a subject and you're going to get crisper more focused, reliable results specifically about the question of usability. Hence this prompt. So for example, we're saying to the user, let's say you wanted to choose a set of quiz topics for a certain position. We'd have a fake position that we give this person, show me how you do that. We don't ask them what position would you like to hire for? Or do you hire people? Because we should have already screened them for that. And the way that we test whether they want this or not is with these MVP patterns. And then we're just looking at the output is what are we trying to observe out of this? And we're more with this type of qualitative single subject usability testing. We're more looking for the experience, the texture of the subject of how they experience this. We're getting a lot more detail about doing this testing later in the specialization. And there's also as always resources if you just want to go after this specifically at the end of the course. Now here is what a low fidelity prototype I use a tool called balsamic might look like. And you can use those tools to make these things clickable so that the subject can actually click through and you can observe the effects. It looks rough. Absolutely okay, especially for this kind of exploratory and assessment testing. And this is a great way to make it easier on yourself and to make it more of a habit that you test your ideas before you go out and build them and there's less talking about. Should it be red? Should it be green? Should be a dropdown? Should it be a free text? Your testing, you're seeing, you're acting on evidence and better yet as you write your user stories you're thinking forward to. The single best litmus test for a user story is could we take this user story, prototype something, prompt a subject and assess whether or not they're able to use this? Is actually a really great way to make sure your user stories are cohesive and they have that critical third clause in them about the reward. So, that is how we take user stories and make them test driven and then test them early and often, so that we're not over investing in an interface pattern that impedes usability. Instead, we're bringing validated concepts to our developers with some evidence about how the user behave to help them kind of fill in the blanks even better.