The third job is aligning and facilitating alignment with outside stakeholders. Specifically, what I mean by that is day-to-day, week-to-week, you're probably hopefully spending most of your time with this core product team that you're working with on the product pipeline. However, talk to any product manager and in practice, they'll tell you why they also spent a lot of time dealing with stakeholders outside the core product team. For example, finance and legal sales and marketing consulting support people that smooth out the customer journey and of course, that senior management is deciding what the business the company is going to be in. How do you do that well? Well, there's no silver bullets, but believe it or not, this idea of decoupling problem and solution is actually a pretty good tool for dealing with this. For example, let's say you get a request for some budget from finance that's very arbitrary or it's going to take you a lot of time. It just doesn't make sense to you somehow. Well, the thing to do is not to just gripe about it pointlessly, but to go and make sure you understand what they're after with these things, with these budgets, and in that way, facilitate the best possible means of getting them those things which maybe is a little bit different than what you thought or what they intended. As you go through and you do these things, I think you'll get better and better at it. I like to use a few of the tools that you see here, the Business Model Canvas, OKRs, going into Agile team charters, and of course, our product pipeline. These are some tools that I would never claim that they're the only way to make these things happen or even to make them happen well. But they are quite popular and they do a nice job. The business model canvas, which we'll use in the course, is just this simple one-page canvas helps you think about your business model design. What is product-market fit mean? What are the things that the company is focused on doing itself to deliver that? What are the key profit drivers, that relationship between cost drivers and revenue drivers? From there, many companies will use these objectives and key results. This is just a system of KPIs, key performance indicators that has been adapted for use at a lot of tech companies, Google uses them, for example, and they are pretty functional. The idea is that you have these cascading objectives throughout the company. They're paired with key results, which is, what is this objective mean for us? Quarter-on-quarter? What is the key results? For example, a product team might have a key result like add 50,000 new active users or increase this certain behavior by X percent. Then this team charter is just a general spot to encapsulate the team's point of view on what jobs they're doing and how they're doing them. That means both their point of view on product-market fit right now as well as the tools and the findings that they've got. There isn't any single format for that, but the idea is to just encapsulate those core focal points and practices will reference this again later. Then that helps the teams focus their priorities and also communicate what they're learning back to the larger organization in a way that helps the larger organization think about what they're doing, how their product-market fit is evolving, and how everything fits together, done well, this helps create a virtuous cycle of tighter alignment, and more autonomy for the individual teams. That's really what you're after it. We'll talk more about how to get there throughout the course. But that's what I mean when I say this third job, facilitating alignment with outside stakeholders.