Learning vs. Scaling

University of Virginia
Digital Product Management: Modern Fundamentals
University of Virginia

4.7 (4,717 ratings)

160K Students Enrolled

Product/Market Fit, Product Management, Design Thinking, Innovation Pipeline, Lean Startup

4.7 (4,717 ratings)

    77.16%
    18.97%
    2.77%
    0.55%
    0.52%

JB

May 19, 2019

I liked the course content, even though i do not work - yet - with product. It gave me a good overview of what to expect in the near future, when i expect to be able to put the knowledge into action.

SG

May 21, 2020

It was a really wonderful and structured course for Product Managers. There are many techniques which I didn't know and can use now to my product. Recommended course for all type of Product Managers.

From the lesson

Exploring a New Product Idea

Ready for Week 3?3:48
Learning vs. Scaling7:36
The Importance of Good Enough: "Cooped Up" MVPs8:10
The Importance of Good Enough: "Greener Air" MVPs7:10
Non-Titular Product Managers0:53
David Chait on Non-Titular PMs5:39

    Alex Cowan

    Faculty & Batten Fellow

