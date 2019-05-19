Prototyping for Product Managers

University of Virginia
Digital Product Management: Modern Fundamentals
University of Virginia

4.7 (4,399 ratings)

150K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Product/Market Fit, Product Management, Design Thinking, Innovation Pipeline, Lean Startup

Reviews

JB

May 19, 2019

I liked the course content, even though i do not work - yet - with product. It gave me a good overview of what to expect in the near future, when i expect to be able to put the knowledge into action.

MP

Dec 28, 2020

Well designed content covering all important aspects of the Digital Product Management. Loved the fact that the content was delivered by industry experts who are actually practicing what they teach.

From the lesson

Using Today's Product Management Methods

User Story Mapping for Product Managers7:25
Prototyping for Product Managers5:11
Usability Testing for Product Managers4:26

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Alex Cowan

    Faculty & Batten Fellow

